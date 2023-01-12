Home Technology Mirror devs: “Achievements/trophies are bad for the game” – Mirror’s Edge
Technology

Mirror devs: “Achievements/trophies are bad for the game” – Mirror’s Edge

by admin
Mirror devs: “Achievements/trophies are bad for the game” – Mirror’s Edge

In 2005, Microsoft introduced the Xbox 360’s achievement system, which quickly became very popular and caused people to play their games in a more thorough manner. In 2007, Valve realized it was a good idea and followed suit, almost bringing Microsoft’s Achievement system to Steam, and in 2008 Sony did the same for the PlayStation, renaming it Trophies.

Today, it must be considered the video game standard, with Nintendo being pretty much the only platform holding company without an achievement system. While most people seem to either like them or simply don’t care, there are detractors. One of them is Ubisoft Massive’s lead game designer Fredrik Thylander, who used to work on Battlefield’s DICE, and when the achievements came Mirror – he really didn’t like them, as revealed on Twitter:

“Unpopular opinion: Achievements/trophies are bad for the game. It narrows the game, distracts and diverts attention, and eats up resources that could have made the game better.

Do you agree with Thylander in general that short games like Mirror’s Edge benefit from some extra challenge?

Thanks, a real achievement.

See also  Ten books to know everything about Crypto and Nft

You may also like

Smartphone on the wall, in Ferrara the project...

The most important release of Nintendo Switch in...

Smartphone on the wall, in Ferrara the project...

B760 Big Board with Full Functions!! GIGABYTE B760...

Music market in 2022; between streaming and vinyl,...

Music market in 2022; between streaming and vinyl,...

CASETiFY joins hands with Disney again to launch...

Driverless experimentation in Italy and the Smart Road...

Apple’s 3 apps are on the Microsoft Store,...

Driverless experimentation in Italy and Smart roads

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy