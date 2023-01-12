In 2005, Microsoft introduced the Xbox 360’s achievement system, which quickly became very popular and caused people to play their games in a more thorough manner. In 2007, Valve realized it was a good idea and followed suit, almost bringing Microsoft’s Achievement system to Steam, and in 2008 Sony did the same for the PlayStation, renaming it Trophies.

Today, it must be considered the video game standard, with Nintendo being pretty much the only platform holding company without an achievement system. While most people seem to either like them or simply don’t care, there are detractors. One of them is Ubisoft Massive’s lead game designer Fredrik Thylander, who used to work on Battlefield’s DICE, and when the achievements came Mirror – he really didn’t like them, as revealed on Twitter:

“Unpopular opinion: Achievements/trophies are bad for the game. It narrows the game, distracts and diverts attention, and eats up resources that could have made the game better.

Do you agree with Thylander in general that short games like Mirror’s Edge benefit from some extra challenge?

Thanks, a real achievement.