Mirror Stanley and Alton appeared in FF16 pre-release event｜Deluxe Edition/Collector’s Edition unboxing

Mirror Stanley and Alton appeared in the FF16 pre-release event Deluxe Edition/Collector’s Edition unboxing｜Final Fantasy XVI, one of the most anticipated masterpiece games for global fans in 2023, FF16 Final Fantasy 16 will be officially released on June 22, PlayStation official It also began to promote various promotional activities to build momentum for the game; and invited Stanley and Alton, members of the local boy group “Mirror”, as guests.



FF16 pre-release event Mirror Stanley, Alton surprise appearance support

PlayStation will hold the “PS5 FF16 Launch Commemorative Exhibition” in the ground floor atrium of Telford Plaza Phase 1 from June 17th to 25th, and June 16th will be the media preview venue; without prior notice, the official has invited Mirror Stanley (Qiu Shijin) and Alton (Wang Zhide) were the guests. The two shared their experience in gaming and playing the Final Fantasy series. Elton said that he played FF7 and liked it very much, and he also played the remake version; I have been in contact with the FF series of games, but it is a pity that there has never been a successful game from the beginning to the end. Maybe this time “FF16” is the opportunity.

In addition to the two mirror boys, there are also two female guests. Ye Qiaolin, who is famous for playing games, said that she has played too many episodes of Final Fantasy and can’t wait for the latest FF16; The female character “Jill” appeared in the game and became the focus of the audience.

Mirror Stanley and Alton made surprise appearances

👉Diablo 4 Diablo 4 Collector’s Edition Unboxing｜The design is thoughtful and adequate but lacks a key point

Click the picture to enlarge more live photos of Stanley, Alton, Mischa and Amei:



👉Hong Kong Speculators Selling Autographed Pokemon Cards

Free coasters for on-site trial play in the seven exhibition areas

There are seven exhibition areas in the venue, displaying the physical version of the FF16 game and the 1:1 stand cards of the protagonists in the game; there is also a demo area, where you can also play Street Fighter 6 and Star Wars Jedi besides FF16: Survivor and playing GT7 with PSVR2. You can also pre-order FF16 and other PlayStation-related products on the spot; and even if you don’t plan to buy games, just go to the event venue to check in and share on IG/Facebook, and you can get FF16 themed coasters. It’s also good to check in when passing through Kowloon Bay.

👉A number of Chinese Switch players were suddenly banned from Nintendo accounts, suspected of patronizing Taobao and changing Save

FF16 Deluxe Edition / Collector’s Edition Unboxing

PlayStation also provided FF16 Deluxe Edition and Collector’s Edition entities for media unboxing. The deluxe version will have a paper box with a specially printed cover, as well as a metal box for the game disc and a cloth map; while the collector’s version will have 8 pins in addition to the above two, and the most important Figure of Vulcan vs. Phoenix.

Click the picture to enlarge the physical unboxing of FF16 Deluxe Edition:



👉Taiwan’s VTuber released a video that exploded the industry’s blood and tears. Most people’s income is lower than the minimum wage

Click the picture to enlarge the FF16 Collector’s Edition out of the box:



👉Yuanshin 3.7 Raiders｜Analysis of Maplebara Manyo’s Strongness