MISP at risk: IT security warning of a new vulnerability

There is a current IT security warning for MISP. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for MISP on 08/11/2023. The operating systems UNIX and Linux as well as the product open source MISP are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Github Security Advisory GHSA-CR6C-QGXP-9J83 (Stand: 10.08.2023).

Security Advisory for MISP – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 4,7

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,1

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 4.7.

MISP Bug: Vulnerability enables cross-site scripting

MISP is an open source platform for sharing threat information.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in MISP to perform a cross-site scripting attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-40224 traded.

Systems affected by the MISP vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

Open Source MISP 2.4174 (cpe:/a:misp:misp)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Github Security Advisory GHSA-CR6C-QGXP-9J83 vom 2023-08-10 (11.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Notice for MISP. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

08/11/2023 – Initial version

