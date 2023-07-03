MISP: Warning of a new IT security gap

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for MISP. Several vulnerabilities have been identified. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Github Advisory Database (Status: 02.07.2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Several vulnerabilities reported for MISP – risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” with a base score of 7.5.

MISP Bug: Description of the attack

MISP is an open source platform for sharing threat information.

An attacker can exploit several vulnerabilities in MISP to disclose information and perform an unspecified attack.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by individual serial numbers CVE-2023-37307 and CVE-2023-37306.

Systems affected by the MISP vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Products

Open Source MISP 2.4.172 (cpe:/a:misp:misp)

Open Source MISP 2.4.172 (cpe:/a:misp:misp)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Github Advisory Database vom 2023-07-02 (03.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Notice for MISP. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

07/03/2023 – Initial version

