Mission accomplished: the NASA probe hits the asteroid

Mission accomplished: the NASA probe hits the asteroid

Dart made it, at 1:14 am this night, Italian time, it hit its target, the asteroid Didymos, exactly in the center. The collision between the NASA space probe, about 600 kilos, and the asteroid, 160 meters long, took place at a distance of 13 million kilometers from us and the impact speed was 26 thousand kilometers per hour. .

In short, from today we know that we can manage to hit an asteroid that eventually threatens to fall to Earth, an extra point for our peace of mind: if it had fallen to Earth, but did not threaten to do so, Didymos or an asteroid of that size would do a crater of hundreds of meters.

What happened was then filmed and documented by an Italian satellite: Liciacube, an acronym for Light Italian Cubesat for Imaging of Asteroids, which had detached itself from the mother probe Dart in mid-September.

On a television at the Nasa center in Cape Canaveral, the images prior to the impact of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (Dart) against the asteroid Didymos (AFP)

Liciacube is a small technological jewel, 30x20x10 centimeters and only 13 kilograms at launch. The project of ASI, the National Space Agency, was carried out by Argotec of Turin, which also has to its credit the similar satellite Argomoon, which will be launched in the next few days with the large Nasa SLS rocket towards the Moon.

Liciacube is also the first satellite designed and built in Italy that goes into deep space 13 million kilometers from the Earth, beyond the orbit of the Moon. He documented everything and we will have his data in the next few days.

