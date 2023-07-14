Among the feelings that most accompany us in recent years, there is undoubtedly the premonition of an imminent end. End of the world, increasingly weakened by wars and climatic crises, end of an economic and social system that has accompanied us since the post-war period, but also the end of an entertainment landscape made of magic, dreams and great stories. A continuous downsizing of ambitions and imagination, from which very few manage to free themselves. Among these there is undoubtedly Tom Cruisewho after having brilliantly dusted off one of his most iconic characters in Top Gun: Maverick brings his Ethan Hunt to the big screen for the seventh time in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Parte uno.

A partnership capable of escaping time and wear, since at the age of 61 Tom Cruise is still the protagonist of spectacular stunts and in open contrast with the laws of physics and common sense. Even for the indestructible Ethan Hunt, however, the end is approaching, since Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Parte uno is configured as the first of the two final chapters dedicated to a true symbol of cinematic action, which has accompanied us since 1996. A sort of narrative fragmentation inaugurated by Avengers: Infinity War e Avengers: Endgamein the wake of which they also entered Dunethe franchise of Fast & Furious e James Cameron with his Avatarexploited in the best way by Christopher McQuarrieincreasingly convincing guide of the franchise after the previous directories of Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation e Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One: Ethan Hunt versus AI

Ethan Hunt and his friends at the IMF are this time grappling with a very current enemy, namely an artificial intelligence simply called Entity, which has become an autonomous and sentient mind capable of dominating the world, and therefore coveted by the main powers for the purposes more abject. Increasingly worn out in body and mind, our hero is also tormented by the ghosts of the past, always ready to come back to the surface. To revive his adventurous spirit is the hunt for a double key, capable of permanently removing the threat of the Entity. Just when things seem to be going well, Ethan runs into the thief Grace (Hayley Atwell), attracted by the potential economic value of the double key. Thus begins an adrenaline-pumping adventure between Abu Dhabi, Venice, Rome and the Orient Express, full of tension and twists.

In constant balance between spectacle and existential drama, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Parte uno succeeds in the very difficult attempt to tell our complex present, while giving the viewer 163 minutes of the best entertainment available on the big screen. Christopher McQuarrie gives the story a wild pace, which leaves the viewer breathless even in the most reflective moments. The director’s work is enhanced by a Tom Cruise in a state of grace, so in symbiosis with his character that he is able to convey his emotions even with small and almost imperceptible movements of the facial muscles, which correspond to as many subtle cracks in the soul by Ethan.

The female characters of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part one

However, the female characters are no less, who according to the tradition of Christopher McQuarrie’s cinema are not a mere sidekick of the hero, but are transformed into fundamental pieces of an intricate human and emotional puzzle. Rebecca Ferguson gives life to a new emanation of his Ilsa Faust, halfway between the Ingrid Bergman Of Casablanca and a deadly spy. Equally convincing Vanessa Kirby, which takes up the character of the White Widow (this time in a double version) with a constantly over the top but decidedly effective acting. But the real surprise is Hayley Atwell, who confirms the good things shown in the role of Peggy Carter in Marvel Cinematic Universe extricating himself between scenes of pure action and more ironic and brilliant moments. Then a dutiful mention to the test of Pom Klementieff in the role of the crazy and disturbing Paris, diametrically opposed to the sweet Mantis of her seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

To tow Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Parte uno are predictably the numerous action scenes, among which the repeated airport chase, the long parenthesis set on the Orient Express and a stunt by Tom Cruise already sculpted in the history of cinema, or the leap into the void widely anticipated in the promotional campaign. While Venice fulfills its role as an evocative location without equal in the world, the use of the Roman setting does not shine, reduced to a heap of stereotypes and the inevitable ruins of monuments, despite the attempts to get out of the already seen with a hilarious chase in edge of a yellow 500.

An instant movie full of action and tension

As in the aforementioned Top Gun: MaverickTom Cruise (who of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Parte uno is also a producer and real soul) dwells several times on the contrast between the old analogue world and the pitfalls of the new totally digital world. He does so by lending his precious body to extremely dangerous stunts, but also through the figure of the Entity, the film’s real villain as well as the embodiment of the risks associated with an increasingly invasive technology potentially independent of man’s will. Reasonings staged with a few too many captions, but so urgent and shareable that they can be rendered at times Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Parte uno an instant movie about the rise of ChatGPT and other artificial intelligences.

But to give depth and three-dimensionality to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Parte uno it is also and above all the parable of Ethan, who finds characters from his past, loses precious points of reference and juggles as usual between disguises and self-destructing messages, but while doing so he acquires awareness of his sad destiny, that is to always be the greatest danger to the people he cares about most. An existential bitterness that neither adrenaline rushes (like the anthology scene of the suspended train) nor successful deceptions against his enemies can counteract.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One: The Beginning of the End

While Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny a few weeks ago he showed us a tired, nostalgic hero tied to a past that no longer exists, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Parte uno moves in the opposite direction, showing us a hero worn out but obsessed with the idea of ​​stopping the progress of time by clinging to the present and to life, just like Tom Cruise at this stage of his career.

Among erudite tributes (How I won the war Of Buster Keaton e Clyde Bruckman) and references to current geo-political tensions (Sevastopol is openly mentioned as the capital of Crimea), Ethan Hunt’s seventh effort amazes, fascinates, engages and entertains, at the same time preparing the ground for what theoretically should be the last adventure of the only secret agent able to compete on equal terms with James Bond. Never as in this case, however, the conditional is a must: are we really sure we want to deprive ourselves of such a vast and multifaceted universe and above all of this Tom Cruise?

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Parte uno is in theaters July 12, distributed by Eagle Pictures.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

