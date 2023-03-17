A security warning issued for MIT Kerberos has received an update from the BSI. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the vulnerability.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on March 17th, 2023 to a vulnerability for MIT Kerberos that became known on July 20th, 2021. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the products Debian Linux, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, MIT Kerberos, Ubuntu Linux, SUSE Linux, Oracle Linux and Avaya Aura Experience Portal are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5959-1 (Status: 03/17/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security Advisory for MIT Kerberos – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.5.

MIT Kerberos bug: vulnerability allows denial of service

Kerberos is a distributed network service for authentication. MIT Kerberos is the free implementation of the “Kerberos network authentication protocol” from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit a vulnerability in MIT Kerberos to perform a denial of service attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2021-36222 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

MIT Kerberos < 1.19.1-14 (cpe:/a:mit:kerberos)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Oracle Linux (cpe:/o:oracle:linux)

Avaya Aura Experience Portal (cpe:/a:avaya:aura_experience_portal)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5959-1 vom 2023-03-17 (17.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5959-1

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:2134-1 vom 2022-06-20 (21.06.2022)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2022-June/011316.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:1396-1 vom 2022-04-25 (26.04.2022)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2022-April/010822.html

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2022:0056 vom 2022-03-10 (11.03.2022)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2022:0056

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:0751-1 vom 2022-03-08 (09.03.2022)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2022-March/010387.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:0283-1 vom 2022-02-01 (02.02.2022)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2022-February/010164.html

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:4848 vom 2021-11-29 (30.11.2021)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:4848

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:4104 vom 2021-11-02 (03.11.2021)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:4104

AVAYA Security Advisory ASA-2021-121 vom 2021-10-19 (21.10.2021)

For more information, see: https://downloads.avaya.com/css/P8/documents/101078218

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:3873 vom 2021-10-15 (15.10.2021)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:3873

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:3851 vom 2021-10-14 (14.10.2021)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:3851

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:3694 vom 2021-09-29 (30.09.2021)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:3694

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:3653 vom 2021-09-23 (24.09.2021)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:3653

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2021-3576 vom 2021-09-23 (23.09.2021)

For more information, see: http://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2021-3576.html

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:3576 vom 2021-09-21 (21.09.2021)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:3576

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2021:2800-1 vom 2021-08-20 (23.08.2021)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2021-August/009316.html

Debian Security Advisory DSA-4944 vom 2021-07-25 (26.07.2021)

For more information, see: https://www.debian.org/security/2021/dsa-4944

Good lift KRB5 from 2021-07-19 (20.07.2021)

For more information, see: https://github.com/krb5/krb5/commit/fc98f520caefff2e5ee9a0026fdf5109944b3562

Version history of this security alert

This is the 18th version of this IT Security Advisory for MIT Kerberos. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

07/20/2021 – Initial version

07/26/2021 – Added new updates from Debian

08/23/2021 – Added new updates from SUSE

09/21/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat

09/23/2021 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux

09/24/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat

09/30/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat

10/14/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat

10/15/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat

10/21/2021 – Added new updates from AVAYA

11/03/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat

11/30/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat

02/02/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

03/09/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

03/11/2022 – Added new updates from Red Hat

04/26/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

06/21/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

03/17/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with the help of AI on the basis of current BSI data. +++

