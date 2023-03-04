Researchers, start-ups and companies around the world are working hard to find ways to actively remove CO₂ from the atmosphere. Most projects focus specifically on removing greenhouse gases from the air. But there are also large amounts of CO2 in seawater, and according to heise, more and more projects, including those at MIT, are concentrating on this area. This could even be more effective than previous methods, because the concentration of carbon dioxide in the sea is a hundred times higher than in the air.

Oceans as huge CO2 stores

Oceans can absorb massive amounts of CO₂. Between 30 and 40 percent of the CO₂ released by humans from fossil sources is dissolved in the world‘s oceans. In theory, they could probably absorb 80 percent of it – but that takes at least a thousand years. After all, the higher the CO₂ concentration in the sea, the more sluggish this process becomes over time. In addition, the already measurable slowing down of the ocean circulation is hindering the absorption of the greenhouse gas.

The chemical process in which the CO₂ in seawater is converted into carbonic acid (H2CO3), which is dissolved as a bicarbonate ion (HCO3-) and acidifies the oceans, is particularly devastating for the marine flora and fauna. Organisms whose shells and shells are made of lime are particularly at risk because the acid dissolves the lime. A reduction in the CO₂ concentration and thus the acidity also helps marine organisms.

New method cheaper than direct air capture

The oceans themselves are what capture large amounts of CO₂ from the air. Air-sucking technologies can only accomplish this step with a high expenditure of energy. If the CO₂ content in seawater were reduced, the sea would then restore the concentration balance between air and water and absorb CO₂ again. A research team at MIT has now found a particularly efficient and inexpensive method for this, which was recently presented in the journal Energy and Environmental Science.

According to the researchers, the cost of collecting one tonne of CO₂ would be just 56 euros using their method. With all methods that filter CO₂ from the ambient air, on the other hand, the costs amount to several hundred euros per tonne. In removing CO2 from the sea, the MIT team reverses the chemical reaction in which the carbon in the water is partially trapped in bicarbonate ions (HCO3-).

Acidification reversed after CO2 withdrawal

To do this, they direct the seawater into an electrochemical cell, in which it is first made even more acidic by the protons of an electrode. This dissolves the bicarbonate and releases the carbon as CO₂, which is then sucked off and collected by vacuum. After that, the water is far too acidic for marine life. So the MIT team neutralizes it by passing the liquid through a second chamber with reversed voltage, which allows the protons from the first pass to be recovered. The water, which is now slightly alkaline again, then has the capacity to absorb new CO₂.

The two cells swap roles at regular intervals, so that the electrode that lost protons during the first run can regenerate when used in the second run, when the protons are collected. “At least locally, acidification could also be reversed in this way,” says Kripa Varanasi from MIT’s mechanical engineering department. Nevertheless, the reintroduction of the alkaline water must be distributed or far from the coast in order to avoid a local increase in the acid-binding capacity. In some cases, for example, the treated water could be reintroduced into fish farms, which generally have a tendency to acidify the water.

Carbon dioxide must probably be buried underground

Just like with processes that pull CO₂ from the surrounding air, you have to store the collected carbon dioxide. “You can certainly consider using the captured CO₂ as a feedstock to make chemicals or materials, but you won’t be able to use all of it as a feedstock,” says Alan Hatton of MIT’s Chemical Engineering Department. “There are no sales markets for many products that could be made from it, so that a significant part of the captured CO₂ has to be buried underground in any case.”

The system can be easily coupled with seawater desalination plants where the intake and outlet installations are already in place. Because the MIT technology works without chemicals that could affect the water. It would also be possible for ships to at least compensate for their emissions by treating the water during the journey. However, before the researchers can develop a first demonstration system, it will probably be another two years. Because they still have to work on some improvements, such as the extraction of CO₂.