MIT Technology Review 5/23: How we can achieve more diversity in mobility

As soon as the pandemic is over, people are out and about again. The car is the linchpin of today’s mobility. But CO2 emissions and congested roads make a discussion about the future of mobility all the more urgent.

Mobility without a car

So what can mobility look like that is not so car-centric? In any case, more money for public transport alone is not enough, say transport researchers – and call for a general rethink: a more radical passenger transport law that dissolves the three silos of regular service, taxi and rental car; Buses and trains especially in urban areas, demand-driven transport such as dial-a-bus in rural areas. In his cover story, TR editor Gregor Honsel argues that a fair turnaround in traffic is less a technical than an economic and political problem.

Bicycle and feet: two underestimated means of transportation

There are two underestimated means of transport: The bicycle, which according to researcher Marco te Brömmelstroet is not just a means of transport, but “stands for a puristic, almost perfect thing: what the consumption of resources, the ratio of energy use to distance and the ratio of individual benefit to social costs”. In an interview with TR editor Andrea Hoferichter, te Brömmelstroet explains why the common maxim of wanting to get from A to B as quickly as possible is misleading.

Second means of transportation: our feet. They are used almost exclusively as “bridging technology” between modes of transport. Your own legs can definitely be used for more. But foot traffic has a weak lobby. A different perspective on habitats, writes author Frank Puscher in his text, could help to increase the potential of the feet.

Taxi, e-scooter, rental bike or simply a car – there are apps to book any means of transport. The users constantly produce data: entry and exit location, time, distances, routes, detours, battery levels. The car is particularly collectible. “A modern car generates around 25 gigabytes of data in just one hour,” reports the Association of the German Automobile Industry (VDA). But what is the value of such insights into our lives? And who owns the data anyway? The author Karsten Lemm looks into these questions in his article “On the road with 25 GB/h”.

Other highlights of the issue

