MIX opens in Rome, an opportunity for all ISPs

MIX opens in Rome, Cloud Europe arrives 270 networks today present in the Milanese IXP alone: an important opportunity for providers of all sizes.

In fact, small-medium ISPs will have the opportunity to redundant their network while remaining in Rome, while large content providers will be able to physically diversify the capital’s peering node.

The result is the result of a partnership between MIX e Cloud Europe, carrier-neutral Tier IV certified data center located in Rome in the Tiburtino Tecnopolo.

Since November 29, the Cloud Europe data center has hosted MIX-Roma, the first node of the MIX local peering platform dedicated to the ecosystem of Central Italy, the protagonist of a rapid growth process destined for further developments, supported by the volume of data expected by the data centers and submarine cables under construction.

MIX-Roma was born from the need of operators to have a dedicated platform to increase the resilience of the system and be able to manage the large quantities of traffic already coming from Cloud Europe today and, in the future, also from the data centers under construction.

The new Local Internet Exchange is supported by the remote control of the MIX-Milan LAN reserved for ISPs who are not yet connected to MIX and who wish to peer with the over 270 networks currently not present in Rome.

CloudEurope is pleased to host MIX within the Green Data Center TIER IV Carrier independent, at the Tecnopolo Tiburtino, developed within its campus of over 60,000 square meters, which today represents the ideal solution for business continuity and one of the main technological hubs in the country.

Cristiano Zanforlin, Chief Commercial Officer di MIX

The symbiotic development between Internet Exchange and Carrier-Neutral Data Center, which has always been our mantra, has become a pillar underlying digital infrastructures in all countries. Cloud Europe is a Data Center operating in Rome since 2010: there was immediate agreement and for MIX it represents the ideal partner to form a cooperative alliance and support the growth of the sector. We have just started but, from the excitement that has been created in Rome in recent months, we are convinced that we are in the right direction. Giulio Iucci, CEO of Cloud Europe

The CloudEurope Green Data Center was designed and built with the aim of ensuring sustainability with low environmental impact, through the purchase of energy to guarantee renewable sources.

There are several customers, hyperscalers, banking institutions, system integrators and streaming platforms who have chosen Cloud Europe for its specific configuration and proximity to end users in Central Italy.