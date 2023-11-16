Mixed Reception for PlayStation Portal Rating Unblocking as Xbox Players Express Dissatisfaction

The eagerly anticipated launch of the PlayStation Portal and the subsequent unblocking of media ratings has been met with a mixed reception. The device, which serves as a gaming-specific streaming handheld for PS5, has received generally positive reviews from mainstream foreign media. However, Xbox players have expressed dissatisfaction over the high scores awarded to the PS Portal in comparison to Xbox’s XSS system gameplay.

According to a review roundup on the popular rating platform Metacritic, a total of 18 media reviews were included. Of these reviews, 7 were positive, 8 were labeled as “not bad”, and 3 were negative. Some of the noteworthy positive reviews came from foreign technology media outlets such as TechRadar and IGN. TechRadar awarded the PS Portal a perfect 5-star score, praising its ergonomic design, 8-inch LCD screen, and excellent battery life, while IGN gave the device 8 out of 10 points, highlighting the high-quality LCD screen and the absence of delay or frame drop in most game scenarios. Notably, IGN also praised its 8 to 9 hours of battery life.

While these reviews have generally been favorable, there are criticisms as well. One of the main shortcomings mentioned is the lack of support for Wi-Fi networks that require a login through a browser and the absence of Bluetooth. The reviews also mentioned shortcomings in sharpness when comparing the PS Portal’s 1080p screen to modern mobile phones and the lack of protective cases available.

The response to these reviews has included some dissatisfaction from netizens, particularly among Xbox players. Some have questioned the high scores given to the PS Portal, especially in comparison to Xbox’s XSS system gameplay. There are also concerns regarding the device’s functionality and price point.

Despite the mixed reception, the PlayStation Portal has already been launched in some regions, including Japan. However, its availability in other regions, including Hong Kong, remains uncertain. It is believed that the device will be available for purchase within this year, but no official confirmation has been provided.