Shigeru Miyamoto is one of the most influential figures in gaming history. Without him, we’d be unlikely to have Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Donkey Kong, Star Fox, and Pikmin. Despite his years of service, Miyamoto was still eager to work.

But, one day, he will hang up his red hat forever. To some, it may seem like a day for Nintendo to shake things up at its core, but to Miyamoto himself, things probably won’t change much for the company.

“I really don’t think it’s going to change,”Miyamoto told NPR. “Probably the same. You know, the people on the executive team, the creators inside the company and the people who made Mario, they all had this sense of what it meant to be Nintendo.“There’s always the fact that it’s a new idea,But the truth is, is this a new idea that really has the essence of Nintendo? “

Miyamoto is still working on a slew of Nintendo projects, including the Super Mario Bros. Movie, which hits theaters in just over a month. The idea of ​​Miyamoto not being involved in anything Nintendo seems odd, but it’s likely to become a reality at some point.