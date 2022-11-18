I have seen Xiaose M&K Audio V15+ subwoofer earlier, and I should have a preliminary understanding of M&K’s new subwoofer series speakers! As for my place, I have also been chasing after the victory recently. An experience event was held at Miro (Mile Cinema), the general agent of M&K, so that everyone can experience for themselves the refreshing taste of being attacked by the V+ series! As for everyone, you can also review the details of Xiao Se’s evaluation and review the content of the night’s activities through the following video!

Based on the 70’s!Build the world’s first Hi-End subwoofer

The experience event was hosted by Xiao Se, and Edmund, on behalf of Miller, was in charge of the lecture! From the briefing session, M&K Sound emerged in the 1970s and started to develop the world‘s first Hi-End professional subwoofer. At the same time, it became the world‘s first fever direct LP record company in the name of RealTime brand! And its audition-level speaker series is now a regular installation in many of the world‘s top recording studios in Hollywood, witnessing the birth of countless award winners! What’s more, all M&K Sound products have passed THX professional certification, which can easily bring professional studio sound to everyone’s home audio-visual space!

9.3.6 Speaker Specifications Try V+ series Subwoofer True Chapter

The night of the event was carried out with 9.3.6 speaker specifications, and 9 speakers and 3 subwoofers were used on the ground to create a better sense of envelopment and subwoofer level! The event uses the country’s Zappiti Signature high-end 4K multimedia player as the source, and directly obtains playback from Zappiti’s audio-visual NAS through the network! Trinnov Altitude32 (decoding) and Amplitude 16 (rear stage) are responsible for the front and rear stages respectively! In terms of images, BenQ LK990 4K projectors were used, supported by the American madVR Lab Envy image processor, and finally projected on a 173-inch screen on Visione in the United Kingdom, achieving the “indomitable” effect!

Experimental experience: low-frequency response is refreshing and bouncy Dynamic and tyrannical buried!

On the night of the event, a number of popular test films were tested, including “Challenger 1”, “Godzilla vs. Kong”, “Batman”, “Jurassic World: Dominion” and “Crossover” and other masterpieces! As for the music, the jazz “They Can’t Take That Away from Me” and the film clips of “The Great Entertainer” were used for testing! The actual measurement found that the combination of Altitude32 and Amplitude 16 on the M&K speakers has a relatively average sound performance! The continuity of the three X10+, X12+, X15+ subwoofers and the S150, S150T pairs of speakers is very pleasing, and can truly achieve a seamless connection experience! When trying “Challenger 1” and “Godzilla vs. King Kong”, they can create a continuous sense of volume and oppression! As for “Batman” and “Cross Assault Car”, you can try out the ultra-low frequency dive sense and dynamic explosive power. Due to the rectangular shape of the Miller’s main room and the use of three pairs of sky channel speakers (a total of 6 speakers) for construction on the night of the event, the reproduction of the overall coherence, spatial three-dimensionality and object (Object) sound effects, etc. Also very well done! In scenes such as the shooting of steel cables and the chaser shooting from the hanger in “Batman”, the transition of the zipline sound effect from the top of the projection screen to the top of the surround sound is very smooth. As for the chaser chasing the front of the stage from the hanger, the coherence between the sky channel and the ground speaker is quite natural, and there is no sense of disobedience at all!

Conclusion: “Beyond professional theater-level diving shocked The most indispensable equipment for enthusiasts 」

Compared with the previous models, the sound created by the current generation of M&K Audio series with Trinnov front and rear amplifiers is obviously more average, the middle and high frequencies are relatively tolerant and natural, and the depressive feeling of the super treble has also been significantly improved! When listening to “Big Entertainer” and other jazz music, you can feel a certain sense of music! The phase control of the three subwoofers was very accurate that day. Even if everyone was surrounded by the three V+ subwoofers that night, the dynamic stroke could still be seamlessly connected with the front speakers. When testing “Dragon Tiger Gate”, they could still keep their feet on the ground. A clear sense of positioning in the heart! A lot of work must have been put into the setting, so you might as well ask Edmund for advice when you pass by Mi Le!

