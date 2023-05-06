MMORPG fantasy open world “Cross Odyssey” will be available on Steam, the latest masterpiece of South Korea’s NPIXEL | 4Gamers

The new next-generation MMORPG “Chrono Odyssey” (Chrono Odyssey) developed by South Korea’s NPIXEL game company officially released the game’s actual machine preview today (4th). With a magnificent world scene and gorgeous combat performance, it emphasizes Unreal Engine 5 (Unreal Engine 5) the land of Setera.

Focusing on crossing time and space, “Dimensional Odyssey” has a Korean MMORPG vision that players are more familiar with in recent years. It focuses on multiple occupation systems, random regional copies, and large-scale PvP battlefields. “The developer Pei Fengjian led the development.

According to official information, the world view of “Macros Odyssey” is mainly established on a continent called “Setera”, and the residents of this land are fighting against the invasion from the “Void” (Void) forces, which will bring space-time contradictions. A chaotic race of evil.

In order to save the world, players discover the “Chronotector” of ancient civilizations during their adventures. They must use the artifact to uncover the secrets of different timelines and find a way to save everyone.

According to the information released so far, players will face 5 different forces in the game. In addition to the “Void”, the culprit who distorts the timeline, there are mainly “world settlers” (with three different faction), the dangerous “outcasts” who were deported by settlers for their crimes.

There are also the “Guardians” who have a huge body and appearance, and the “Broken Ones” who succumbed to the pollution of the void and turned into undead creatures.

At present, “Macros Odyssey” has not released game occupations or other system information. I believe that information will be released one after another in the future. Interested players can pay attention to it.

The next-generation MMORPG “Cross Odyssey” is expected to be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC Steam platforms. The release date has not yet been announced. For more information, please refer to the official website: chronoodyssey.com