MMORPG “God Weep Online” is open for pre-ordering, and the closed beta “Shaiya” will start in mid-May

File deletion closed beta is about to open
During the beta test period, the game will open BUFF with a 3-fold increase in experience, and launch “Level Sprint” and “Question Reporting” activities. Players can quickly upgrade their character levels, get in touch with more game content, and experience the new race “Spirit Bear” first. Family” occupational characteristics and skill collocation. In addition, the official pointed out that as long as any character in the player’s account reaches the specified level of the event, he can get helmet materials, weapon and armor strengthening stones, as well as permanent pick-up pets and high-quality amulets and other rewards.
5 major races, 14 occupations
In addition to the preview of the upcoming beta test, the official also released the race and occupation profiles in the game. The operation team said that a variety of occupations and skills will also be the key to success in the strategic arrangement of the three major battlefields in the game. Races and occupations vary according to different camps. After upgrading, the attributes can be adjusted according to the characteristics of the occupation and the direction of training, coupled with the assistance of equipment and teammates to achieve the best results.
-
Alliance of Light Races: Humans, White Elves, Bear Spirits
-
Occupations of the Alliance of Light: Warrior, Paladin, Priest, Assassin, Archer, Mage, Fighting Soul, Fist
-
Wrath United Races: Dark Elf, Barbarian, Eldar
-
Anger joint occupations: fighter, guard, priest, stalker, hunter, wizard, fighting spirit, fist brake
The “Bear Spirit Clan” and the professions “Fighting Soul” and “Fist Brake” are newly launched characters. They are good at using two types of weapons, sticks and gloves, and are the only race that can roam between the two camps at the same time. The unique “strength value” of this race is gradually accumulated in the battle, and after reaching a certain amount, an additional damage bonus can be obtained, that is, the damage of the skill is deepened by consuming the “strength value”.
Advance appointment and daily prayer