MMORPG “God Weep Online” is open for pre-ordering, and the closed beta “Shaiya” will start in mid-May

Red Tomato iEntertainment announced that the MMORPG “God Weep Online” under its agency is scheduled to start a closed beta test on May 15th, and today (28th) it will start pre-booking and daily prayers. The official stated that this 7-day closed beta is to allow players to experience the new version evolution content, as well as the optimized novice process, tasks and interface operations, etc., and the development team will use the collected information during the closed beta Opinions and related data are dedicated to improving the quality of the game; the main program of the game is expected to be open for download in the near future.

File deletion closed beta is about to open

The development team pointed out that before the official operation of “God Weeping Online”, the beta test will be carried out for the purpose of testing new system functions, game progress and content adjustments. Therefore, during the beta test period, cash flow recharge and in-game mall. The closed beta will be launched from 12:00 noon on May 15th to 12:00 noon on May 22nd, and the official will delete the game data after the closed beta is over, and the relevant characters will not be retained until the official release version of.

During the beta test period, the game will open BUFF with a 3-fold increase in experience, and launch “Level Sprint” and “Question Reporting” activities. Players can quickly upgrade their character levels, get in touch with more game content, and experience the new race “Spirit Bear” first. Family” occupational characteristics and skill collocation. In addition, the official pointed out that as long as any character in the player’s account reaches the specified level of the event, he can get helmet materials, weapon and armor strengthening stones, as well as permanent pick-up pets and high-quality amulets and other rewards.

Time-limited seven-day challenge, closed beta limited rewards

5 major races, 14 occupations

In addition to the preview of the upcoming beta test, the official also released the race and occupation profiles in the game. The operation team said that a variety of occupations and skills will also be the key to success in the strategic arrangement of the three major battlefields in the game. Races and occupations vary according to different camps. After upgrading, the attributes can be adjusted according to the characteristics of the occupation and the direction of training, coupled with the assistance of equipment and teammates to achieve the best results.

Alliance of Light Races: Humans, White Elves, Bear Spirits

Occupations of the Alliance of Light: Warrior, Paladin, Priest, Assassin, Archer, Mage, Fighting Soul, Fist

Wrath United Races: Dark Elf, Barbarian, Eldar

Anger joint occupations: fighter, guard, priest, stalker, hunter, wizard, fighting spirit, fist brake

The “Bear Spirit Clan” and the professions “Fighting Soul” and “Fist Brake” are newly launched characters. They are good at using two types of weapons, sticks and gloves, and are the only race that can roam between the two camps at the same time. The unique “strength value” of this race is gradually accumulated in the battle, and after reaching a certain amount, an additional damage bonus can be obtained, that is, the damage of the skill is deepened by consuming the “strength value”.

“Bear Spirits” with blood volume, attack and field control at the same time

Advance appointment and daily prayer The official launch of “God Weep Online” pre-booking and daily prayer today. Players who participate in the pre-registration can receive experience props, accessories, game currency and permanent support fashion. The daily prayer requires players to sign in every day, and the accumulated prayer points can be exchanged for the required consumable items by themselves. In addition, the official added that the limited title “Pioneer” with special ability effects can only be exchanged through this event, and will not be released in the future.

The development team said: “”God Weeping Online” is an MMORPG that emphasizes the confrontation between two camps and life-and-death confrontation. Through long-term refinement, we hope that the new content created this time can meet the expectations of players.”

For more information and content about “God Weeping Online”, players can check through the official website.