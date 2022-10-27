MobieTrain announces funding of 9 million euros led by two new shareholders Fortino Capital e BNP Paribas Fortis Private Equity, with the participation of the current financial partners Concentra, FOM Capital and LRM. The Belgian scale-up specialist in human resources technologies will use the funds to accelerate expansion into new European markets, to support research and development and to innovate the corporate training sector.

Founded in 2015 by Guy Van Neck (CEO), Mireille Van Hemert – Schelling (COO) and Willi van Boven (CTO), MobieTrain aims to make continuing education accessible to staff deskless, without desk, all over the world. Its micro-learning technology facilitates the onboarding process and is primarily aimed at training frontline employees, such as shop assistants, workers, nurses and logistics staff. The small learning modules, which are based on smartphone gamification techniques, simplify the transfer of information, increase knowledge retention and improve employee motivation.

New markets

Over the past year, the company has experienced triple-digit growth, with more than half of its turnover coming from international markets. More than one hundred organizations in thirty countries, including brands such as Azadea, Diesel, Emirates Post, Hästens, Odlo, Roompot, VF and Via Outlet, have chosen MobieTrain to train their frontline staff. “To maintain this pace of growth, we are strengthening our teams in Genk, Madrid, Milan and Amsterdam, where we opened a new office just last month. We will soon expand to Germany, France and the UK and start selling remotely. from Madrid to other markets, such as Scandinavia. This internationalization should allow us to at least double our turnover every year and consolidate our position as market leader in Europe “, explains CEO Guy Van Neck, highlighting the company’s future plans.

The shareholders

Fortino Capital is a B2B software-as-a-service investor. Renaat Berckmoes, Partner di Fortino Capital: “Recent research has shown that only 20% of the 2.8 billion frontline employees worldwide have access to tools that improve their deskless working lives. The recent successful expansion of MobieTrain into Southern Europe underlines its great potential. We can only applaud the Belgian scale-up for joining forces with a Belgian investment partner – despite strong interest from abroad – to boost its international operations. “

BNP Paribas Fortis is also supporting MobieTrain through its Private Equity branch. “It fits into our strategy of helping promising Belgian scale-ups grow alongside reliable co-investors. We were impressed with MobieTrain’s management, expansion and product range. The company’s HR technology meets the needs of rapid training in a dynamic labor market “, says Raf Moons, head of BNP Paribas Fortis Private Equity.

Since the previous financing operation in May 2021, MobieTrain has opened branches in Spain and Italy, with a staff that has reached 53 units. The HR technology company now employs fifteen different nationalities. These investments have helped MobieTrain more than double its revenue in 2021.