According to Kaspersky’s report “Mobile Threats in 2022”, 200,000 new mobile banking Trojans were discovered last year, which is double the figure for 2021. This worrying growth is also the highest never recorded in the last six years. These and other findings are contained in the Kaspersky report “Mobile Threats in 2022”.

The spread of threats and dangers

As mobile technologies and services evolve, threats are becoming more widespread. To address this growing concern, Kaspersky experts continuously monitor the threat landscape and track trends. They also keep users and the cybersecurity community informed about potential dangers.

Mobile banking Trojans are on the rise

One of the most mobile threats widespread and worrying is represented by mobile banking Trojans. In fact, they are used to search for data relating to online banking and electronic payment systems. Kaspersky detected 196,476 mobile banking Trojan installations in 2022, double the number in 2021 and the record for the last six years. He proves that cybercriminals are targeting mobile users. They are also increasingly interested in stealing financial data and actively investing in creating new malware to lead to major losses for the victims.

Mobile users increasingly in the crosshairs

Cyber ​​criminals often spread Trojan banker malware through both official and unofficial app stores. Google Play still contains downloaders for families of banking trojans. Like Sharkbot, Anatsa/Teaban, Octo/Coper and Xenomorph, all masquerading as utilities. For example, Sharkbot distributes downloaders that simulate a file manager that can request permission to install additional packages necessary for the trojan to function on a user’s device.

The Sharkbot banking Trojan downloaded from a popular app store

Tatyana Shishkova, Security Expert di Kaspersky

Despite the decline in overall malware installations, the continued growth of mobile banking Trojans is a clear indication that cybercriminals are focused on financial profit. As our lives increasingly revolve around mobile devices, it’s critical for users to continue to pay attention to mobile threats. As well as take the necessary steps to protect yourself.

The indications of the report

To protect yourself from mobile threats, Kaspersky recommends:

Download applications only from official stores such as the Apple App Store, Google Play or the Amazon Appstore. Although they are not 100% safe, at least they are controlled by the store managers. There is also a selection system available: not all apps can be published on these stores.

applications only from official stores such as the Apple App Store, Google Play or the Amazon Appstore. Although they are not 100% safe, at least they are controlled by the store managers. There is also a selection system available: not all apps can be published on these stores. Check the settings of the applications you use and be careful before authorizing an application. Especially when it comes to high-risk ones like Accessibility Services.

Mobile banking Trojans will double in 2022

A reliable security solution can help detect malicious apps and adware before they start causing problems on your device. It should be noted that protection, such as that offered by Kaspersky consumer products, can be obtained directly from mobile operators.

The iPhone users have some privacy controls provided by Apple. Then they can block apps' access to photos, contacts, and GPS features if they deem these permissions unnecessary.

have some privacy controls provided by Apple. Then they can block apps’ access to photos, contacts, and GPS features if they deem these permissions unnecessary. Update the operating system and important applications as soon as the latest versions are available to solve many security problems.

Kaspersky calls on the mobile industry to improve IT protection at all levels, including user safety. Providing tailor-made cybersecurity services. Kaspersky Consumer Business Alliances enable companies to offer their customers a comprehensive cybersecurity portfolio backed by Kaspersky’s global expertise and support.