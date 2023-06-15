Mobile game “Metal Slug: Awakening” classic arcade machine returns to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau agency rights confirmed to open elite closed beta soon- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

“Metal Slug: Awakening” memories of the metal slug hero reappears

Ingenuity restores classic elements Integrate and immerse the game experience into a perfect evolution

Many players have memories of the “Metal Slug” horizontal shooting scroll game in their childhood, and it is the only classic that cannot be regretted! Over the past 30 years, it has spanned the three major platforms of arcade machines, home consoles and mobile phones. Whether it is familiar and well-known heroes (Marco, Eri, Fio, Tarma…etc.), funny and distinctive vehicles and weapons (tanks, camels, Gatling, spray guns) ice gun… etc.), all the key elements you are familiar with are faithfully restored in the originalMetal Slug: Awakening.Under the setting of this world view, the latest technological innovations are carried out simultaneously, including the improvement of visual quality, the breakthrough of the limitations of the past pixel era, and the smooth control of the somatosensory.Metal Slug: AwakeningThe new soul endowed with “classic is still updated with quality”, not only can you play the classic, but also enjoy the thrill of subversive fierce fighting!

The classic elements of “Metal Slug: Awakening” perfectly retain the battle screen upgrade

“Metal Slug: Awakening” Marco encountered an enemy air strike and was forced to make an emergency landing to the ruins of ancient civilization

Combining the current popular innovative gameplay Never give up until victory



In addition to the well-known horizontal breakthrough mode,Metal Slug: AwakeningThree new and upgraded combat modes will also be opened. Including the “hunting plan” that introduces Roguelike elements for the first time. After clearing the level, you can get three ability enhancement options, and you can also choose your preferred fighting style, so you can easily say goodbye to the repetitive mode of breaking through the level; “Joint Action” is a team dungeon gameplay , you can form a three-person team with your friends, and cooperate to challenge the unique level Boss within a limited time; In addition, the ultimate survival game “Maze Challenge” is also prepared. With unlimited ammunition and super high rate of fire, how will you escape from the shackles of the maze? …

“Metal Slug: Awakening” super exciting team play “joint action” and cooperate with friends to challenge

VNG Games Weiji game has officially opened the official community platform, want to masterMetal Slug: AwakeningThose who obtain information about the global elite beta test and obtain limited test places, please pay attention.

