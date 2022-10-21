iphone 14 SolidSuit Shockproof Back Case (MagSafe Compatible) From NT$ 1180

RHINOSHIELD supplies all models of iPhone 14 phone cases, you can choose the standard version of SolidSuit shatter-resistant back cover, Clear transparent phone case and Mod NX shatter-resistant frame back dual-purpose case, as well as MagSafe compatible magnetic A version with suction function, giving tech fans new options.

The RHINOSHIELD “MagSafe Compatible Series” protective case has been tested to have more than 2 times the super magnetic attraction force of the original, and can be used with the Rhino Shield MAX (MagSafe Compatible) to enjoy a stable operating experience, no matter watching videos, selfies or videos. Worrying about the phone slipping out of your hand, the MagSafe-compatible phone holder has a magnetic design that is easy to disassemble and assemble at any time, and you can change thousands of designs according to your preferences, so you can easily grasp the stability and style with one hand!