Phone case recommendation: Mermaid Case Rose same style
The Los Angeles phone case brand “Mermaid Case” is Blackpink Rose’s favorite phone case brand. The candy-colored border is matched with a phone back cover with the same color transparency. Rose will also put a smiley sticker on the phone case to make the phone case look It looks more distinctive!
Phone case recommendation: CASETiFY x Harry Potter
CASETiFY announces a second wave of Warner Bros. inspired by the Harry Potter franchise. Invite British actor Tom Felton, who plays the role of the brother-in-law, to recall the unforgettable magical world through CASETiFY.
Release time: 11/4
Venue: CASETiFY Taiwan official website and CASETiFY STUDiO brand concept store
The second wave of Harry Potter™ x CASETiFY co-branded series not only brings back the fans’ favorite products from the first wave of co-branded series, but also brings a new chocolate frog 3D three-dimensional AirPods case to fans of the wizarding world. Sticker-style designs inspired by the four Hogwarts Schools of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Reffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin, present in CASETiFY’s most popular strong anti-fall phone cases, ultra-strong anti-fall hands Cases, shatter-resistant bamboo fiber phone cases and shatter-resistant remanufactured phone cases.
Phone case recommendation: CASETiFY
CASETiFY has announced the launch of the “Ultimate Drop-resistant Phone Case” created with the new patented EcoShock™ protection technology. At the same time, CASETiFY’s popular “Strong Drop-resistant Phone Case” and “Extra Strong Drop-resistant Phone Case” have also been fully upgraded to provide more extreme and strong protection for mobile phones.
Research shows that when a mobile phone is dropped, there is a 70% chance that it will land on the four corners
The biggest feature of CASETiFY’s new ultimate drop-resistant phone case is the innovative and breakthrough “elastic protection corner” design. In the process of developing the anti-drop mobile phone case, according to the strict anti-drop test conducted by CASETiFY on hundreds of smartphones, when the mobile phone is dropped, there is a 70% chance that the four corners will land on the ground. In the worst case, the screen will detach from the body, causing irreparable damage. In order to greatly improve the protection of the mobile phone case, the elastic protection corner of the CASETiFY ultimate anti-drop mobile phone case is inspired by the suspension bridge, and the anti-compression rib and three air chambers are added to provide cushioning and rebound when the mobile phone falls and touches the ground. function to avoid structural damage to the mobile phone.
Phone case recommendation: Rhino Shield
iphone 14 SolidSuit Shockproof Back Case (MagSafe Compatible) From NT$ 1180
RHINOSHIELD supplies all models of iPhone 14 phone cases, you can choose the standard version of SolidSuit shatter-resistant back cover, Clear transparent phone case and Mod NX shatter-resistant frame back dual-purpose case, as well as MagSafe compatible magnetic A version with suction function, giving tech fans new options.
The RHINOSHIELD “MagSafe Compatible Series” protective case has been tested to have more than 2 times the super magnetic attraction force of the original, and can be used with the Rhino Shield MAX (MagSafe Compatible) to enjoy a stable operating experience, no matter watching videos, selfies or videos. Worrying about the phone slipping out of your hand, the MagSafe-compatible phone holder has a magnetic design that is easy to disassemble and assemble at any time, and you can change thousands of designs according to your preferences, so you can easily grasp the stability and style with one hand!
iPhone 14 Clear Transparent Case (MagSafe Compatible) From NT$ 1280
With the most variety, it can create a personalized mobile phone case, which is made with the ultimate craftsmanship of one-piece molding, and the clean and transparent appearance completely presents the “real” appearance of the mobile phone. This collection includes five notable features:
Phone case recommendation: CASETiFY x Blackpink
CASETiFY announced the launch of the second wave of BLACKPINK co-branded series, which will be sold in limited quantities and support the latest iPhone 14 series mobile phones simultaneously.
Fans who like BLACKPINK can go to the CASETiFY Taiwan official website to register to join the priority purchase list from now on, and will be able to get the BLACKPINK joint series products on the official website at 11:00 am on the release day to shorten the distance between them and their idols.
Release time: 10/25
Venue: CASETiFY Taiwan official website and CASETiFY STUDiO brand concept store
With the design theme of “Bestie Roommate”, through 6 different designs, including the special edition “I’m a Blink” black three-dimensional Peng Peng phone case and the new song “Pink Venom” just released in August Inspired to create a mirror phone case, to shorten the distance between BLACKPINK and BLINKs (BLACKPINK’s official fan names), allowing fans to show their enthusiastic support for their idols anytime, anywhere through the joint series of electronic accessories.
Phone case recommendation: IU transparent phone case + DIY
If you don’t like to cover the color of your mobile phone with a mobile phone case, choose a non-yellowing mobile phone case, such as IU’s DIY in the mobile phone case using small pieces of paper-cut pieces to stitch together hearts, ribbons, and patterns. A unique mobile phone case ~ In addition, IU’s selfie photos show that she also likes to put Polaroids in the transparent phone case.
iPhone 14 Pro MagSafe Clear Case NT$1,490
*Lightweight, protective case with magnet for wireless charging more convenient
Slim, lightweight, and easy to hold, this Apple-designed case not only shows iPhone 14 Pro Bright color appearance, but also provides additional protection.
The protective case is made of transparent polycarbonate and elastic material, which can tightly fit each button and is easy to operate. The inner and outer layers of the protective case are coated with a scratch-resistant outer film. All materials and outer membranes are optimized to avoid yellowing from prolonged use.
The protective case contains a magnet that can be used with iPhone 14 Pro Perfectly aligned for a smart fit every time you use it, wireless charging is quicker. Just attach your iPhone to a MagSafe charger or place it on a Qi-certified charger, no need to remove the case.
Extreme air armor iPhone transparent and unchanged yellow military-grade anti-collision shell NT$880
Moxbii, a mobile phone accessories brand that has won a Taiwan invention patent, has launched a “transparent and non-yellowing military-grade crash case” to improve the soft transparent mobile phone cases on the market that turn yellow and deteriorate due to exposure to ultraviolet light and absorption of oil and sweat on the hands. Although the hard transparent phone case will not turn yellow, the protective effect is very limited because of the incomplete coverage.
“Extreme Air Armor” combines the advantages of both soft and hard shells, and the inner material covering the mobile phone uses high anti-yellow soft material to achieve more comprehensive protection. In addition, the upgrade of the inner material is not easy to get dust, and it can be wiped repeatedly, and it can remain translucent even if it is washed with water. A one-year warranty is provided. Within 12 months from the date of purchase, Moxbii will provide an unconditional replacement for a new frame if the “TPU soft case turns yellow after one month of use”.
Phone case recommendation: OVERDIGI
iPhone13 ProMax AURORA V2 Transparent Phone Case NT$680
*cheapest price
The cheapest one among the currently recommended transparent phone cases! Designed in Taiwan, Made in Taiwan also provides a one-year warranty replacement. The honeycomb lattice shock-absorbing airbag is used in the phone case, and the frame of the phone case is 1.5mm higher than the protective sticker, so even the full version of the protective sticker can be completely covered. The lens frame is increased by 1mm to effectively protect the lens, the mobile phone case is added with an antibacterial formula, which effectively inhibits the growth of 99% of bacteria, and a special anti-yellowing formula is added for the yellowing problem to delay yellowing and keep it bright!
Phone case recommendation: SwitchEasy
ALOS never yellow military standard anti-drop antibacterial transparent case NT$1,080
*Longest anti-yellowing warranty
The ALOS phone case uses exclusive special materials combined with antibacterial factors, which not only can effectively prevent the phone case from yellowing, keep it clean and beautiful for a long time, but also prevent invisible bacteria from growing on the phone case, while protecting your phone and health. . This transparent mobile phone case has a five-year warranty period, which is the longest recommended this time. Just fill in the official website warranty form, and it will be replaced with a new one for free within five years. The back panel of the transparent phone case has an optical transmittance of 85%, making it clearer to see the original color of the iPhone.
Women’s Health Beauty Circle SAY
