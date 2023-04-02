Providers adjust their tariffs to the consumer price index at the beginning of April. The comparison platform durchblicker.at recommends changing providers if prices rise by more than ten euros.

existing mobile phone contracts become more expensive for many customers in April. Drei and A1 have already confirmed price increases in fees, according to the Chamber of Labor (AK) in a statement. Depending on the tariff, three will raise the fees by 8.5 to 11.5 percent, A1 by 8.5 percent. In many mobile phone contracts There are value preservation or index adjustment clauses that allow mobile phone providers to adjust certain fees to the consumer index.

As a result, telephony tariffs at Drei will increase by an average of EUR 2.20 per month from April 1st, and data tariffs by EUR 2. At A1, basic charges and service charges will be affected with a price increase of 8.5 percent. Magenta did not comment on the price adjustments.

Comparison platform recommends switching providers

“Anyone who pays more than 10 euros in the future should check the alternative offers on the market,” emphasizes Jonas Maurer, Head of Telecommunications at durchblicker. Entry-level tariffs are available from as little as 7 euros for infrequent users, and from 9 euros for average users. For power users, the offers currently start at around 19 euros. “A large proportion of mobile phone customers could use a new tariff for significantly less and save 100 to 300 euros per year,” says Maurer.

Even in the case of new contracts with a value retention clause, the contract terms of mobile operators would only provide for an adjustment as of April 1st. “Anyone who signs a new contract now has the asking price for the next twelve months,” emphasizes the durchblicker expert. It is best to opt for a provider that does not provide for any inflation adjustment or value protection in the general terms and conditions or in the specific tariff. “That applies to most providers apart from the three major network operators,” says Maurer.

So-called MVNOs who rent in the Magenta, A1 or Drei network usually do not have such index adjustments in their contracts: these are providers such as Spusu, Hot (Hofer), georg or krone mobil. In mid-January, however, Yesss (A1) introduced index adjustment clauses for new contracts.

According to an ECJ ruling, consumers have no special right of termination in the event of price increases based on value adjustment or index clauses.

