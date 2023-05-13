Actually, HTC no longer plays a role in the smartphone market. Recently, however, there have been increasing signs that HTC would like to come up with some new smartphones again. The HTC U23 Pro that has now been leaked doesn’t sound all that wrong.

HTC U23 Pro will be a solid mid-range phone

HTC never really left the smartphone business. In the meantime, the company has brought mobile phones onto the market from time to time, or at least tried to. In comparison to the tough competition, however, the company often had to lose out. With the HTC U23 Pro, however, a cell phone has now leaked out, which one actually had potential for success.

The HTC U23 Pro is therefore relatively up-to-date Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor equipped, dem 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage available. The battery should be quite large and can be charged quickly. A quad camera with AI image optimization is also integrated. The main sensor should have a resolution of 108 MP own.

This is what the HTC U23 Pro should look like according to the leak. (Image source: TechGoing)



HTC would definitely be able to keep up with the current mid-range smartphones from Samsung or Xiaomi. However, many details are not yet known and it is not yet certain where the U23 Pro will appear. But it is clear that HTC could be competitive again with such a model. In the end, it also comes down to the price. It is not yet known. Even when the mobile phone will be presented has not yet been leaked.

Almost exactly five years ago we got our hands on the last good HTC cell phone:

HTC has already introduced a new cell phone

HTC recently unveiled an entry-level smartphone, the Wildfire E2 Play. It covers the low-price sector, although HTC has not yet given a specific price. It is quite possible that HTC now wants to get off to a good start again in order to be able to place its mobile phones more strongly on the market. At least the HTC U23 Pro sounds promising. But it shouldn’t be too expensive either.

