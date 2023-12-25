Home » Mobile phones with the best cameras of 2023 and that are not as expensive as you think
The Best Affordable Mobile Phones with the Best Cameras of 2023

Do you want to take stunning photos with your mobile phone without breaking the bank? You’re in luck! Today, we bring you up to 4 mobile phones with the best cameras of 2023 without having to spend more than 500 euros.

Manufacturers are increasingly focused on providing the best experience for the least money possible, and this has led to the birth of models like the Xiaomi 13T. This phone, which costs less than 500 euros, boasts a high-level Leica camera that delivers natural, detailed, and very attractive photos both day and night. The Xiaomi 13T also features a 50 MP telephoto lens, making it ideal for capturing scenes from afar without any loss of quality.

For those who prefer a Google mobile phone, the Google Pixel 7a is a great option. With a price of 371 euros, the Google Pixel 7a offers high-level cameras thanks to its excellent image processing, resulting in realistic and vibrant photos that are perfect for sharing on social networks. It also comes with a wide range of exclusive editing features and the latest Android 14 software.

If you are looking for an even more affordable option, the Samsung Galaxy A54 is a great choice at around 300 euros. This phone features a 50 MP main camera with a stabilization system that guarantees photos with incredible quality. It also comes with Android 14 and up to 3 more years of guaranteed updates, making it a competent long-term option.

Last but not least, the OPPO Reno10 Pro, priced at 479 euros, offers a telephoto lens similar to the Xiaomi 13T and takes stunning photos, especially at night. Despite the absence of a brand association with Hasselblad, the OPPO Reno10 Pro surprises with its ability to provide sufficient lighting to capture beautiful nighttime scenes.

So, forget the misconception that you have to spend a lot of money to get a phone with a good camera. These affordable mobile phones offer exceptional camera quality without breaking the bank. Keep in mind that prices may vary over time, so be sure to check for the latest updates.

