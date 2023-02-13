Google Pixel 7 Pro provides powerful blur repair, magic eraser, and dynamic mode shooting functions, allowing users to simply apply them to make image creation or shooting more interesting.

After taking photos, many Android users will turn on the built-in editing function of Google Photos to edit the photos, and the editing functions are slightly different according to different mobile phone brands. For the Google Pixel series mobile phones, the unique functions of Google Photos are “Magic Eraser” and “Dynamic Mode”, while in the Pixel 7 series, there is an additional “Fix Blur” function (Pixel 7 series exclusive function) “, which can make the image blur caused by jitter, and there is still a chance to repair it through the application of this function, so as to obtain a clear and sharp image. Among them, the magic eraser function, in addition to the well-known “clear” function, the recent system update silently added a set of “fusion” setting options, so that some people and things that cannot be cleared and feel annoying can be passed through this function. The circle selection and smearing of the subject are integrated with the background color, which not only makes the main body more prominent, but also makes the overall color tone more harmonious.

▲ The above two comparison pictures use the functions of “Clear (left)” and “Fusion (right)” of the Magic Eraser respectively. Both have their own characteristics. Which one do you like?

▲ Through the newly added “Repair Blur” function of the Pixel 7 series, even blurred old photos can still be repaired into clear and sharp images.

▲ Recently, it is very popular to use the “Magic Eraser” clearing function to rescue animals in cages. If you are interested, you can also play with it!

Although the dynamic mode is an old function, it is still very popular among Pixel series users even though it is not the main function of the Pixel 7 series because it can easily capture dynamic effects of tracking focus with a single button. As for the blur repair function, the blur correction effect can be achieved through the algorithm. According to the actual measurement, as long as the blur range is not too large, it can basically achieve a good correction effect, and the old photos in the current mobile phone can also be corrected synchronously. But the premise is that the image pixels should not be too low or the light ratio gap is too large, otherwise the correction effect may not be ideal.

▲ Through the dynamic mode, even if you don’t know any shooting skills, you can shoot amazing dynamic focus works with one button.

In addition to the above features, Pixel’s strong night vision mode has also been improved. This so-called improvement is to add an adjustable “maximum value” option in the night vision mode. Although there are more setting functions on the surface, the essence is to automatically judge the exposure seconds through the mobile phone. To be honest, this setting is meaningful. Not much, if there are more manual setting options in the future, it will make the control more interesting.

▲ The maximum value setting option has been added to the night vision mode, but since the exposure seconds are still automatically controlled by the mobile phone, the settings are of little significance in essence.

Follow DIGIPHOTO Play camera, crazy photography, come and join the DIGIPHOTO fan group