There are numerous more or less useful applications for power stations. All in all, the purchase is worthwhile, but since the devices are primarily intended to solve luxury problems or serve for rare emergencies, you don’t want to spend more than is actually necessary. When in doubt, you could often do without electricity or simply use an extension cable instead of working wirelessly.

In the following we show the power stations with the best price-performance ratio from our point of view. When making the selection, we pay attention to the price, performance and capacity and incorporate our previous practical experience from the individual tests. Since both dealers and manufacturers regularly offer noticeable discounts, we will update this guide regularly.

Value for money



If the manufacturer is less important than maximum performance data at the lowest possible price, then offers from Chinese shops are the main options. These are usually not listed in the price comparison. At the time of research, we found what we were looking for at Banggood and Geekmaxi, where there are some worthwhile deals. While last year the prices per Wh were (significantly) more than one euro, there is now a significantly better price-performance ratio, especially with the large power stations.

It starts with a real price hammer from Banggood’s spring sale. The solar generator Topshak TS-PS2000 is currently reduced from over 1500 euros to 949 euros. That’s a lot of money, but the price is easily justified in terms of equipment. The TS-PS2000 has a capacity of a full 2200 Wh and delivers up to 2000 watts per socket over the long term. USB-C with PD up to 60 watts are also available.

The only downer is the only average loading time. For the current price, however, there are no comparable offers. Although there are other power stations with a similarly high capacity or similar performance, both for less than 1000 euros are new. We cannot currently estimate how long the offer will be valid.

Our second price tip is a bit more expensive, but even stronger: the Fossibot FS2400 (test report). Their long-lasting LiFePO4 batteries have a capacity of 2048 Wh and the maximum continuous output of the 230 V cans is a mighty 2400 watts. In addition, up to 100 watts are available via USB-C and up to 25 amperes via 12 volts. But that’s not all, the other equipment is also impressive. For example, you can use a switch to reduce the charging power. This is ideal if you want to save the batteries or charge on a weak line. The UPS function, the noticeably low volume and the quick charge function are really ingenious. For 1299 euros the Fossibot F2400 is a great deal!

The following three models currently also have an above-average price-performance ratio, even if we don’t think they can quite keep up with the first two deals:

brand manufacturer



Brand manufacturers like Anker, Bluetti, Ecoflow, Jackery and Zendure usually charge higher prices than no-name brands, but those who search will regularly find worthwhile offers for power stations here as well. Partly because the market prices have been falling continuously in recent months, partly because of individual campaigns such as spring sales.

It starts with the Bluetti EB240 (test report) reduced at Geekmaxi for a fair 949 euros with the voucher code XZ7VS6it. In German shops, the device currently costs at least 1449 euros. The power station scores with an output of 1000 W per 230 volt output, which is sufficient for everyday use, and a high capacity of over 2000 Wh. The only slow charging speed and the overall rudimentary equipment show that the model still belongs to the first generation of mobile solar generators , nevertheless the EB240 gets a purchase recommendation for this price. At least if it doesn’t have to be fast. If you want to charge your mobile power storage device in a few hours, you have to use a different power station.

Here we would use the Ecoflow Delta 2 (test report) from the brand manufacturers at the time of research. It’s not exceptionally reduced, but the price has moved in the right direction for the customer. Instead of the original 1200 euros, the power station, which can be controlled via app, is currently available from around 950 euros. The Delta 2 only has half the capacity of the Bluetti, but the Schuko sockets have a permanent 1800 watts and a UPS function.

Thanks to a solar charging capacity of 500 watts, fast recharging via photovoltaic is also possible here. The long-lasting LiFePO4 battery needs less than two hours to charge at the socket. The Delta 2’s strongest competitor products, the Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro (test report) and Anker 757 (test report), have also become continuously cheaper, but the prices are still between 1030 euros and 1200 euros.

If you are looking for high charging power and a lot of capacity, you should take a look at the Bluetti AC200P power storage unit. The small solar power plant has a permanent output of 2000 watts, stores 2000 Wh, has wireless charging pads and PD up to 60 watts on board. The model is currently reduced to less than 1300 euros both at Geekmaxi and at a shop in the price comparison. (Bluetti AC200Max test report)

It continues with inexpensive models of the compact entry-level class. Brand manufacturers have been undercutting each other here for several months, and prices are falling noticeably. While the budget models still cost 300 to 400 euros a few months ago, prices fell to below 300 euros at the end of February. In the meantime, some market prices have fallen below 250 euros. Although these solar generators have a manageable output power of only a few hundred watts and small power storage devices only a few hundred Wh, but they are all the more mobile and affordable.

Specifically, we are talking about the models:

Although this device class is not suitable for powerful garden tools or household appliances, the compact power storage devices are sufficiently equipped for light to medium consumers. We use the compact storage to charge cameras, drones, laptops and USB gadgets, for example, or to use our corded jigsaw on the go.

Even if we haven’t tested all devices yet, we have two clear favorites here. In terms of performance data, the Bluetti and Ecoflow set themselves apart from the other two entry-level devices. Although the capacity of all four devices is similar, the power stations EB3A and River 2 are also suitable for medium-sized consumers with 600 watts. The continuous load of the River is usually 300 watts, but if you activate the boost function, you also have 600 watts available. Both devices have an app for settings, sufficiently high charging power and internal power supplies. Although only Bluetti offers a wireless charging pad, Ecoflow scores with a full five-year guarantee.

Conclusion



If you want to buy a mobile solar generator, you should think carefully about which tasks the device should master before you buy it. Even the best price is still too high if there is not enough performance or capacity available for the intended tasks.

And even strong power stations and branded devices do not have to be expensive. If you want to save, you should regularly keep an eye on the offers on Banggood or Geekmaxi. If you are interested in a branded device, you should also set a price alarm on our price comparison page.