From 5 to 8 euros a month, to have everything, or almost everything, on your mobile phone. Unlimited calls and many gigabytes. These are the opportunities that come from the Christmas 2022 promotions, launched in dribs and drabs over the past two weeks by Italian mobile operators.

As often happens, the virtual operators lead the discounts.

Elimobile and Spusu

The less known the name, the smaller the price. A rule that seems to apply even with these promotions. At Christmas 2022, the starting range is 4.99 euros per month (often, however, with an activation cost of 9.90 euros). Elimobile gives 30 GB in 4G (no 5G) for 4.99 euros, plus unlimited minutes and 100 sms. The offer is called Entry. First top-up free for new customers. There is also the additional service of being able to accumulate “elicoin”, virtual currency that can be used to buy various services. With Spusu 50 there are instead 2 thousand minutes, 500 text messages and 50 GB (still on 4G) at 5.98 euros per month. The unused GB accumulate in the following month, up to 100 GB of reserve “treasure”. Both operators are on the Wind Tre network.

Mobile Posts

The virtual mobile operator used by far in Italy, Poste Mobile, has become more aggressive on tariffs for some time and here too they start from 4.99 euros per month, for a few GB however (20, in 4G+ up to 300 Megabits), but with unlimited minutes and text messages, with the Super Power 20 offer. Ten euros for activation. The operator uses the Vodafone network.

Enter, Very Yes

One of the peculiarities of the Italian market and one of the reasons why our mobile tariffs are among the cheapest is that traditional operators have also germinated virtual operators. Kena (Tim), Very Mobile (Wind Tre) and Ho (Vodafone) are now they face the same price of 6.99 euros per month, where – in this Christmas period – there are 100 GB (in 4G blocked at 30 Megabits), unlimited minutes and text messages in the case of Very and Ho; Kena, on the other hand, is now pushing more on GB (130, up to 60 Megabits), but less on text messages (limited to 500, however very many). Unlimited minutes. Kena also gives away activation at Christmas. At the moment therefore Kena would appear to be winning, but it is a race that tends to vary from week to week along with the available rates. Attention: the discounted rates of these three are aimed only at those who carry out number portability from certain operators (mostly virtual; the list is on the respective sites and this too can vary over time).

Iliad and Fastweb

The cheapest at the moment for 5G are Iliad and Fastweb (this one on the Wind Tre network). Fastweb asks for 7.95 euros a month for 150 GB (4G and 5G), 100 text messages and unlimited minutes. The offer is called “Christmas Edition”, in fact. Iliad 9.99 euros for 150 GB, unlimited minutes and text messages. At 7.99 euros a month, for the Christmas period, it gives 120 GB (always unlimited minutes and text messages), in 4G and 4G+. Offer that therefore seems lower than that of Fastweb. In both cases, the usual activation cost of 10 euros should be considered.