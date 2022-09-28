Listen to the audio version of the article

Goodbye discounts. Inflation has also hit mobile telephony; in the sense that instead of the usual price drops to which the operators have accustomed us, this time they have decided to block the tariffs. And to focus the benefits for users on one aspect: the increase in GB.

This is the result of the joint analysis of two observers, SosTariffe.it and Segugio.it, on this year’s offers compared with those of last year.

The price freeze is bad news for users, unusual after a long tradition of big discounts; but it is also the signal that the bottom has now been reached: lower than that, the operators seem to be unable to go any more. Not when their costs – investments in new grids, electricity – continue to rise.

However, the market is still moving. Operators wage war with GB, on 4G or 5G networks, and sometimes yes with discounted rates but aimed at very particular users, typically Iliad customers and virtual managers.

The news

The most important novelty, according to the two observers, is that with a slightly lower price (-5%) which is always around 10 euros (from 10.43 in 2021 to 9.91 this year), we can count on a lot of GB more (+ 49.3%) that go from 73 to 109 GB every month. Traditional operators (WindTre, Vodafone, Tim, Iliad) against a slightly lower price of packages (-2.9%) which this year are around 14 euros per month instead of 14.50 per month last year , now they give a lot (+ 59%) of GB more, which from 83 per month rose on average to 132 GB per month compared to last year. support the network of traditional operators. Over the last year, their packages offer more minutes included (+ 5.7%), but the price is even more stable (- 0.1%).

The “virtual” offers

The virtual offers are generally cheaper, but with less GB, compared to those of traditional operators; even if for the user this year the difference becomes less important, since the GBs have increased a lot. 42.6 percent, coming from 68 to 97 per month. Between 132 of traditional operators and 97 GB of virtual ones (on average), the user may not see a big difference and therefore be pushed to prefer the lower costs offered by virtual ones. However, traditional ones tend to include additional services of various kinds and also access to the 5G network.

Let’s see some examples.

To spend very little, as we said, you have to change operator leaving a virtual or Iliad. You can save a bit even if you activate a new number while forget about discounts if we want to do the portability from a large operator. So here we find I have. at € 5.99 per month (low cost by Vodafone), unlimited minutes and text messages, 100 GB but at this price only for Fastweb, Iliad, PosteMobile customers. And there is no 4G. The cost increases by one euro for new numbers and even doubles for migrations from other operators. Spusu gives 5.98 euros per month with the only limit that it does not support 5G, but has half the GB (50 GB), 500 sms and 2 thousand minutes. Kena has the same features as the offer I have. (it is, after all, Tim’s virtual), except for the messages (which are “only” 500) and the fact that the price is valid for the migration from any virtual. Very (the virtual WindTre) also has the same features, except for half the GB (50) and the fact that the price is valid for all new numbers. Note that these rules tend to change and maybe in a few weeks the discounts will be valid on other types of migrations. The most famous virtual, PosteMobile, costs more (€ 8.99 per month), but now has 300 G, but calls and text messages are all on consumption. A special offer, for those with a truly digital heart. Otherwise for 6.99 euros per month there are 50 GB, unlimited minutes and text messages. Both offers are limited to 4G. Cheap 5G is from Fastweb Mobile, 7.95 euros per month, 90 GB, unlimited calls and 100 text messages. Even the main operators have very cheap rates for those coming from a virtual. For example, Vodafone with the Bronze Plus rate at 7.99 euros per month gives 120 GB, unlimited minutes and text messages; but only on 4G. The standard offers of the big companies start at around 15 euros for 50 GB (Tim and Vodafone); 100 GB with Wind Tre (or 50 GB for 12.99). They also have offers with unlimited GB. Iliad has intermediate characteristics between a virtual and other operators, for offers, so in 9.99 euros per month it gives 120 GB, in 5G, minutes and unlimited text messages.