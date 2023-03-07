With the launch of the new 13th generation Intel Core processor, it brings more powerful execution performance and power efficiency to thin and light notebooks, enabling professional mobile workers to maintain productivity anytime, anywhere without restraint, so that creative inspiration has no time difference! The newly launched “Acer Swift Go” thin and light notebook is specially designed for today’s mobile workers, creators and students. It is equipped with the latest 13th generation Intel Core H series processors and has obtained the “Intel Evo” platform certification, with top performance And more than 9.5 hours of all-day long-lasting battery power. At the same time, it has an ultra-thin body with a thickness of only 14.9mm.

The newly launched “Acer Swift Go” series notebooks are divided into two models according to the screen size: “Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71)” with a 16-inch screen and “Swift Go 14 (SFG14-71)” with a 14-inch screen , are all “Intel ​ Evo” platform-certified laptops, with top-level performance and a long-term battery life of more than 9.5 hours. , including extremely fast sleep and wake-up speed, providing up to 9.5 hours of battery life, fast charging, and supporting Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt 4, bringing an extremely fast and smooth mobile experience, even if you have to work anytime, anywhere, document processing, video editing Waiting for the task, everything is not difficult for Swift Go!

Swift Go 16 and Swift Go 14 are equipped with 13th generation Intel Core H-series processors, both can accommodate 2TB PCIe Gen 4 solid-state drives and up to 16GB LPDDR5 built-in memory, bringing excellent performance for mobile work. In addition, with “Intel Movidius VPU” has a professional artificial intelligence engine, which can present top-level image editing, artificial intelligence beyond the past, and perfect compatibility features. It is even more powerful for image creators to improve work efficiency. In addition, “Intel Unison” Connect your laptop to an Android or iOS device to easily enjoy a convenient cross-operating system experience. The new Intel Unison function allows you to freely connect your laptop to various operating systems and transfer files smoothly on the same screen. Make calls, send and receive messages, and manage notifications to dramatically improve your mobile productivity.

Swift Go 16 and Swift Go 14 are created by professional mobility workers. The appearance is smooth and neat. The sharp edges and structural lines make the appearance more elegant and refined. They are suitable for professional mobile workers who pursue self-confidence and tasteful style. They feature a lightweight and portable design , the two laptops have a 14.9mm aluminum alloy body and are equipped with an ultra-narrow bezel screen with a screen ratio of 90%. The weight is less than 1.3 kg; the width of the side frame of the 16-inch model is also only 4.2 mm, and the weight is about 1.6 kg. In addition, the backlit keyboard and OceanGlass environmentally friendly material touchpad also make the browsing and sliding experience smoother and more efficient.

The most amazing thing is that both Swift Go 16 and Swift Go 14 are equipped with excellent OLED screens, with a maximum brightness of up to 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut and VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 certification, which can provide creators with vivid Live and immersive visual feast. Swift Go 14 is equipped with a 14-inch 120Hz resolution 2.8K OLED display screen of 2880×1800; Swift Go 16 is a 16-inch 120Hz resolution 3.2K OLED display screen of 3200×2000, and both of them have obtained TÜV Rheinland display certification, with 16:10 If you prefer touch and swipe operations, you can also choose to touch the screen to improve your mobile productivity.

The most important external ports for mobile workers, Swift Go 16 and Swift Go 14 are also ready for you! Equipped with a variety of ports, including USB Type-C that supports Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, and a MicroSD card reader, the connection options are sufficient to meet any usage situation. At the same time, it is equipped with Wi-Fi 6E connection function, so that the notebook can also be used at critical moments Stable connection.

It is inevitable to encounter noisy environments when working outside. Swift Go laptops are equipped with the latest artificial intelligence (AI)-based PurifiedView video conferencing functions, including background blur, automatic viewfinder and eye contact, so that video conferencing and online learning can be enjoyed Excellent audio-visual experience; its 1440p network camera, through Acer’s exclusive Time Noise Reduction (TNR) technology, can provide high-quality images even in low-light conditions, allowing you to have a stable video conference no matter where you are quality.

The most important heat dissipation function of the notebook, Swift Go also takes care of it for you. The Swift Go 16 and Swift Go 14 support multiple cooling modes through TwinAir cooling technology, D6 dual copper heat pipes, and can discharge up to more than a standard keyboard 10% thermal energy intake keyboard, experience high-efficiency cooling efficiency, maintain high performance and reliability at any time, and become your best partner for mobile office.

The new “Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71)” and 1 “Swift Go 14 (SFG14-71)” thin and light laptops with thin and stylish appearance and powerful specifications, adopt the 13th generation Intel Core H series processors, and have “Intel Evo” platform certification brings faster, better and more stable user experience, thin and portable stylish appearance, high performance and long battery life. It is not only the best helper to increase your mobile productivity, but also your work, life and entertainment. good partner!