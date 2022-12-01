One of the most important challenges of the 21st century is certainly represented by the desire, and the need, to make our activities more sustainable, from food to industrial production, from energy to mobility. And it is precisely mobility that we talk about in the second episode of “Progresso e Prejudice”. In fact, in recent years we have been witnessing the introduction and diffusion of electric motors, alongside or replacing the more classic combustion engine.

In the new episode we will take a journey into the automotive world, which has been experiencing a great revolution in recent years and which is a perfect example of how progress and prejudice always go hand in hand. Furthermore, false myths and shady points of this technological solution, such as its age, will be clarified. Yes, because it will seem strange, but electric mobility has much more remote origins than we think. The electric motor and the internal combustion engine, also called endothermic, in fact competed for supremacy over the origins of motorized mobility, especially during the first years of their diffusion.

The electric car was born almost 20 years before the petrol car and it was always the electric car that was the first to overcome the 100km/h barrier. It was April 29, 1899 when the Belgian Camille Jenatzy reached 105 km/h, aboard his electric car, the Jamais Contente, “never happy”.

At the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries, therefore, the electric car convinced and appealed to many because it was easier to drive and less noisy. But then why was it the internal combustion car that dominated the market and society throughout the twentieth century?

Some reasons are the same that, even today, the electric must face to establish itself. One of these is an economic reason. Between the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century, there was a drop in the price of fuel following the discovery of many oil reserves. Electric mobility was also disadvantaged by the lack of a capillary energy distribution network, to which was added a still very limited autonomy of the batteries, two factors which together made electric cars progressively lose ground.

Also in this episode of “Progress and prejudice”, our journey through the innovations that have changed society, we will tell you what is behind a technology, its use, and its acceptance, between doubts, opportunities, and pushes to improve.