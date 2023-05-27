Models, equipment, design and price

Samsung has officially introduced the Galaxy S23 series. This year’s models have a slightly modified design and are available for the first time in all regions with a Qualcomm chip. But which of the three new smartphones is actually worth it for whom?

With the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung’s 2023 series again includes three models. While the S23 is particularly compact, the Ultra offers the best equipment – above all the new 200 megapixel camera. However, it is also the largest and most expensive of the three new devices and is therefore not suitable for all users. But which one should you choose? TECHBOOK reveals this in a large comparison.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra im Hands-on

TECHBOOK has tried the S23 Ultra and reveals which features the high-end smartphone can assert itself with – and for whom it is suitable. You can see the hands-on here in the video:

Samsung unifies the design of the S series

After a few years with a slightly different design, Samsung is again going for a uniform line this year. The camera strap we’ve known since the Galaxy S21 is no more. Instead, the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ now follow the design language of the Ultra. The camera lenses therefore do not need a frame and are arranged individually on the back.

Otherwise, the look of the new smartphones has hardly changed compared to its predecessor. Samsung only straightened the display a little on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, in response to user feedback. Some users had criticized that the strong curvature of the screen around the sides made it difficult to use the stylus. The displays of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+, on the other hand, are still completely straight and the housing edges are more clearly rounded compared to the Ultra.

Samsung is again offering its new smartphones in different colors. What is new, however, is that the complete range of colors is available for all devices in the series. So no more certain colors only for certain models. Offered are therefore Cream, Lavender, Green and Phantom Black, which are available in all electronics stores and providers. The Galaxy S23 series is also available exclusively in Samsung’s online shop in Graphite, Red, Lime and Sky Blue.

The Galaxy S23 series only brings minor innovations, but some of them have it all Photo: TECHBOOK

Samsung uses recycled materials for all models. According to the information, the models consist of around 20 percent recycled marine plastic, 80 percent recycled PET and 22 percent recycled glass. The packaging is now also made from waste paper, as is the protective cover for the display. Samsung has dispensed with the previously used foil.

We found the new matte surface of the devices to be a real pleasure to hold. It feels very velvety and less slippery. At the same time, it has the advantage that fingerprints are hardly visible, especially on the lighter models.

Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ or Ultra? Also a question of size

The display diagonals of the new smartphones have not changed compared to the previous year’s models. Like the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S23 has a 6.1-inch DynamicAMOLED display, the S23+ still has 6.6 inches and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leads the line with a whopping 6.8 inches. In the hand, the difference is enormous – for people with small hands, the Ultra looks almost huge. However, it is the only model that has the advantage of pen operation.

While the first two models have a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, the Ultra also has 3088 x 1440 pixels and thus offers a QHD+ instead of Full HD+ resolution. All three smartphones also offer a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

All three new smartphones have an AMOLED display, but are of different sizes Photo: TECHBOOK

Technical equipment in comparison

The technical innovations in the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and Ultra are limited in number, but sometimes have a major impact on use. Samsung now only offers smartphones with one chip worldwide. Models with the in-house Exynos are no longer available. Instead, the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 for Galaxy is now used uniformly. The chip is a model specially adapted for Samsung with a slightly higher clock rate. All other features of the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 are retained.

Qualcomm had already confirmed closer cooperation with Samsung in advance. In the future, Qualcomm CEO Christiano Amon said in July 2022 that they want to work together worldwide. The Snapdragon 8 Gen2 for Galaxy is manufactured using the 4-nanometer process and is therefore very energy-efficient. The Ultra comes with either 8 or 12 GB of RAM and up to 1 terabyte of storage. The Samsung Galaxy S23 and 23+, on the other hand, both come with 8GB of RAM, with buyers having a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage for the S23+. Only the Samsung Galaxy S23 still offers a version with 128 GB of storage – in addition to the 256 GB version.

Wifi 6E is part of the equipment for all three smartphones as well as 5G and Bluetooth 5.3. There is also Android 13 as an installed system version, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, a waterproof housing according to IP68 and a fingerprint sensor under the display.

Better front and main camera

When jumping from the Galaxy S21 to the S22, the front camera remained untouched. It is absolutely identical for both models. But that is changing with the new generation. Both the Samsung Galaxy S23, the S23+ and the Ultra now have a 12-megapixel front camera. That doesn’t sound like a big leap at first – the Ultra is even a step backwards from the former 40-megapixel sensor – but Samsung has managed to optimize the photo results with the help of new software and AI support. In an interview with TECHBOOK, the manufacturer says that this is a response to the high social affinity of many users. Selfies and the recording of reels are enormously important for many. Therefore, the first “Samsung Galaxy Super HDR selfie camera” was integrated into the devices, which changes from up to 30 frames per second (fps) to up to 60 frames per second (fps) and is intended to ensure better photos and videos .

In addition to Lavender, there are also the colors Cream and Green. Photo: TECHBOOK

There is also a long-awaited leap in the main camera. With the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung has increased the resolution from the previous 108 megapixels to 200 megapixels. With the Isocell HP1 and HP3, Samsung has already introduced two 200 megapixel sensors. In the new Ultra, however, the HP2 is now used, which according to its own statements is the best sensor to date. It is supported by a bright f/1.7 aperture, optical image stabilization (OIS) and improved AI, which, among other things, should ensure even better photography in low light.

The other three sensors of the Galaxy S23 Ultra are an ultra wide-angle with 12 megapixels and two telephoto lenses with 10 megapixels each, which allow up to 10x optical zoom. In comparison, the Galaxy S23 and S23+ have a 50-megapixel wide-angle with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens. OIS is also available here.

S Pen as a remote trigger

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the only one of the new Samsung smartphones that comes with an S Pen. As usual, it is located at the bottom of the housing and can be removed with a slight pressure. With the S Pen you can not only write and draw on the Ultra, the pen also serves as a remote shutter release for the camera. Users can switch between the front camera and the main camera with a swipe gesture and thus bring themselves into the picture when taking pictures. At the same time, the camera can be triggered at the touch of a button, which allows group photos to be taken from a distance from the smartphone.

Lasting batteries at last?

A problem with earlier Galaxy models was mostly their battery performance. Samsung has even installed smaller batteries in the Galaxy S22 compared to the S21. Accordingly, many users hoped for a rethink and long-lasting batteries in the Samsung Galaxy S23. And indeed, Samsung does not disappoint. Instead of 3700 mAh and 4500 mAh, the batteries in the new models have a capacity of 3900 mAh and 4700 mAh – 200 mAh more than their predecessors. With the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung is still sticking with 5000 mAh.

Together with the more energy-efficient chip, energy-saving storage units and other energy-optimizing adjustments, the new models should last around 20 percent longer than their predecessors on one battery charge, Samsung told TECHBOOK.

The Galaxy S23 and S23+ can be charged both wired with a maximum of 25 watts and wireless with up to 15 watts. The Ultra allows up to 45 watts via cable. The devices also support Wireless PowerShare, so they can act as a charging mat for the Galaxy Buds headphones, for example.

Only the new Samsung Galaxy S23 is really compact Photo: TECHBOOK

Samsung Galaxy S23 is significantly more expensive

The new devices have it all in terms of price. Like Apple with the iPhone 14, Samsung is also increasing the starting price of the Galaxy S23 by a whopping 100 euros. The prices now start at 949 euros instead of the previous 849 euros. For the 1 TB version of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, buyers even have to pay 150 euros more, i.e. a whopping 1819 euros. In addition, Samsung has eliminated the smaller memory size of 128 GB for the Galaxy S23+ and Ultra, so getting started with these models is generally more expensive than last year. Samsung justifies the price increase with higher production costs and component prices.

Conclusion – for whom is which model suitable?

To answer the question, we only look at the technical components, but not at the price. Everyone has to answer for themselves whether they want to afford the new smartphones.

All three models have the advantage over the Galaxy S22 of being equipped with a Snapdragon processor. This offers better performance overall. That being said, a switch from the Galaxy S22 to the S23 generation is only worthwhile for those who really want to use all the new features. However, since Samsung now guarantees four generations of Android updates and five years of security updates, the previous year’s models can still be used without major compromises.

Seen within the Galaxy S23 range, the answer is a bit more nuanced. The Galaxy S23 is the entry-level model that offers many advantages of the Galaxy S23+ but is more compact and cheaper. The camera is identical on both smartphones and they do not differ in terms of functions. However, the Plus model offers more display space because it is larger.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is in a completely different league. Buyers get all the finesse here – above all the new 200 megapixel camera and the S Pen. Photo enthusiasts and those who don’t want to do without the pen cannot avoid the Ultra.