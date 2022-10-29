I don’t know if it’s because LG has cooperated with Google a lot in recent years. In terms of Android 6.0 upgrades, it is significantly faster than other competitors to provide updates. The previous moderator Hu Zai first said that the G4 series already has “candy” in Europe. Unexpectedly, the dual-SIM Hong Kong version of the G4 will have Android 6.0 update so soon! However, because the update method this time is not the usual OTA method, you may not know what to do. The moderator will bring you six key points for LG to upgrade Android 6.0. In addition to the left update method, he will also talk about what will be significantly different after the G4 upgrade. G4 users should pay attention to the same as prospective G4 users!

LG G4 upgrade point 1: Want to upgrade early and enjoy early? First you have to download LG Bridge

As mentioned above, this time LG has not used the familiar OTA update method for the time being, so no matter how many times you check the update column, it is useless (of course, there may be OTA updates later). But for those who want to upgrade, first you have to go to the LG official website to download the left LG Bridge, the method is to select “LGH818N” in the “Mobile Device”, which is the G4 dual card version, and then go to PC Sync to download the LG Bridge.



▲ LG Bridge can be downloaded from the LG official website.

LG G4 upgrade point 2: Are you a Mac user?

Perhaps the most important point of the entire upgrade is whether your computer is a Mac, because if you download the Mac version of LG Bridge like a moderator, although you will also receive the Android 6.0 update, and you can download the upgrade smoothly, the system At the end will receive a cruel message: ” Your Software cannot be updated using the LG Bridge Mac Version “. That’s right, to upgrade the G4, the first condition is that you have a Windows computer…



▲ Alas… The prerequisite for G4 update is to use the LG Bridge of Windows Version.

LG G4 upgrade point 3: Add battery optimization

Everyone knows that one of the selling points of Android 6.0 is that it can improve the battery life of mobile phones, and G4 has added the left battery optimization option this time. In terms of usage, the G4 battery optimization is actually similar to Sony’s stamina mode. After the battery optimization mode is enabled, it is possible that the notification will not be received.

You can go to “Ignore Optimization” to select individual apps to ensure that you can receive updates.



▲If the battery optimization function is enabled, theIn “Ignore Optimization”, it’s best to return the Whatsapp communication app!

LG G4 upgrade point 4: users are more secure, and app permissions are up to you

It is also a new function brought by Android 6.0, and the access authority of the application is determined by the user. Once the app is installed and opened, a pop-up window will ask you to grant permission. At the same time, users can go to Settings -> Applications -> Permissions to change the options.



▲ The control of application permissions is a big left, and it is a function that guarantees users.

LG G4 upgrade point 5: Knock Code is also updated

Speaking of the two original selling points of Android 6.0 on the left, has LG brought updates to its own software? All have. The new Knock Code approach: the user has to click at least 6 times and use 3 different quarter partitions. However, unlocking the screen preserves the user’s current settings.



▲ The gameplay on Knock Code is also different.

LG G4 upgrade point 6: Qmemo changed its name

This is not actually an update, because there is no change in function, only the left name is changed, but it is worth noting. On the notification panel, QMemo+ has been renamed Capture+, but the function has not changed.



▲ It is on the Notification Bar QMemo+ has been renamed Capture+.

How about the battery life?The following is a more severe test



▲ Do you call it harsh?Because the G4 has a set of Google account, Facebook account and Facebook Messenger . The above is the result of the G4 this time, and I will try to reset the mobile phone for many times in the future.

