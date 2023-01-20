Players of Activision’s free-to-play battle royale game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.0 have come up with a creative new strategy. Although this game tested the players’ marksmanship and survival skills just like other battle royale games, a modification detail of the previous version allowed players to find a more pacifist way to win.

You can eat chicken without killing people

As long as the player is full of first-aid items that can “self-resurrect” when they fall down, then hide in a safe fixed point until the poison circle shrinks to a minimum, and then wait for other players to be slowly poisoned while reviving themselves. If this strategy is implemented smoothly, then the player will have the opportunity to become the last survivor without killing anyone.

“I successfully won the single row in “Modern Battlefield 2.0″ without killing any players in the whole process.” A YouTuber named BearPig said at the beginning of a latest video, and described this common sense as exciting and challenging.

His strategy is fairly simple, avoid all engagement with other players in the process, don’t shoot any enemies, and try to find self-revival items scattered around the map. Unlike “Modern Battlefield” before the revision, players in “Modern Battlefield 2.0” can carry multiple self-reviving first-aid props at a time.

Take the resurrection tool and bring it full, and run if you can run when you encounter enemies

The first half of the film focuses on BearPig scavenging for tools for self-resurrection. Then he started looking for a purchase station on the map that would allow him to fill his arsenal with self-reviving first aid kits. Then, he found an abandoned building, and hid directly on the second floor and waited quietly for the shrinking circle to let other players kill each other. And for the next few minutes, BearPig just does nothing and sits quietly in the building, but there are still tense moments when he hears other players entering the building. And when he was finally discovered, he also ran straight away instead of fighting back. As the poison circle approached, fewer and fewer players survived.

And when the gas circle has shrunk enough, BearPig puts on his gas mask and starts charging into the gas area to avoid any fighting. By the end of the final lap, it was just him and one other player still alive, and then BearPig climbed to the top of a building, threw a few smoke bombs, and there it was. When the safe zone is gone, BearPig and the other player start to lose blood, but every time he falls, he uses the self-reviving first aid kit to get himself back up again. Finally, when BearPig saw another player go down with his own eyes, he immediately fled the scene, allowing the gas to gradually kill his final opponent, and he managed to win the match without firing a shot. victory.

It’s currently impossible to say if the Modern Warfield 2.0 team or Infinity Ward will be modifying such a strategy in a future update, but he certainly doesn’t seem to envision allowing players to carry multiple self-resurrection tools.