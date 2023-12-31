Modual Hexagon: Second Life batteries installed as home storage

When it comes to energy storage for the home, the topic of sustainability is often discussed. A topic that is extremely exciting for me is 2nd life storage. I implemented exactly such a project a few weeks ago using the Hexagon System from the Swiss company Modual. The name “Twice Energy” is probably a little more familiar, the company has just rebranded to Modual. But the core themes that are important to me remain: locally developed, locally prepared – that sounds pretty good! Accordingly, I will pass on my first experiences here.

What is 2nd Life anyway?

A central element when it comes to electromobility are the batteries required. The topic of “sustainability” can also be found there and this is where the topic of “second life” comes into play. Batteries from electric cars lose capacity after their service life in the vehicles, but are by no means unusable afterwards. The batteries are still very suitable for other purposes before they have to be recycled. This second life is called 2nd Life and in this specific case it is about use in stationary energy storage systems. This reduces the need for new production of batteries for pure storage applications and it is precisely this topic that the company Modual has made its main task.

The battery in my modal storage comes from Kyburz electric vehicles

Construction

In my case it is a Modual Hexagon 100 – AC230 memory. This means an AC-capable system and not just a pure DC battery, which Modual also offers. In my case the storage is a 7.2kWh model which contains 2 battery modules. To save weight, the battery modules are placed as slots in the bottom two elements of the storage unit. The 7.2 kWh corresponds to the guaranteed capacity, but 8.6 kWh is estimated and installed. This deviation has to do with the age of the cells, more on that later.

The basic structure of the hexagon storage, AC unit above and the battery slots below

The battery inverter is installed in the element above (also white) and all AC connections are led out on the right side. The AC system is very easy to connect using a single-phase CEE16 plug, which many also call a “camping plug”. The top module, which was painted yellow, still contains various protective devices and communication technology.

The battery modules are inserted and then connected via DC lines and the BMS is connected

In my opinion, the core of Second Life storage is the BMS, which is attached to the side of the battery modules. This in-house development from Modual monitors all battery cells and can ensure that the memory functions correctly and is safe. What is special compared to other battery storage systems is the ability to integrate used cells into an overall system and manage them accordingly.

The core – the Modal BMS

steering

In my case, the modual battery is an extension of the previous battery storage. Two storage units in one system are not that easy from a control point of view. Accordingly, the Hexagon battery is fully integrated into Solar Manager as an actively controlled battery. This means that the battery is completely controlled by the energy management system and can therefore also reach various minimum and maximum SoCs (desired charge levels) according to a time profile. This gives me much more flexibility when it comes to temporarily storing energy, especially in the summer months. So my current strategy is that the storage is not used from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., so that the storage is loaded during the high-yield lunchtime.

Active battery control in Solar Manager

How are cells prepared, or which ones are used and which ones are recycled?

The cells or modules go through a specific qualification test and are then categorized. The innovative thing about the Twice solution approach is that these qualification tests can be reproduced with the BMS in the field and thus with the entire fleet at any time. This allows conclusions to be drawn from the field about the initial test, which fundamentally improves it and makes the entire system capable of learning. The classified cells are then sorted and installed; Class X is recycled directly by the Kyburz company. Thanks to this qualification test, exact predictions about the expected life expectancy can also be calculated during operation and proactive maintenance, such as cell replacement, can be carried out. Thanks to this technology, we are able to provide the warranty services with certainty and also maintain the system.

Monitoring of the 2nd life batteries through our own modual BMS

Guarantee

TWICE offers an 8-year guarantee on capacity, which corresponds to the usual guarantee period for new storage. Particularly noteworthy is the capacity information at Twice, which is available on a guaranteed basis. In reality, this means that up to 50% more capacity is installed. This means that you usually get significantly more capacity than “ordered”. Based on this guaranteed capacity, there is an 8-year product warranty.

Completely built memory

Price – why not cheaper than new cells?

After my social media post about installing the storage, there were numerous questions about the price. I was also allowed to ask the manufacturer Modual the question and received the following statement, which I found to be very conclusive: Modual is in the start-up phase, small production volumes and 100% added value in Switzerland are reflected in a higher price, especially for small capacities. However, for larger systems from 40 kWh, the prices are very attractive, and you also get the project expertise from the Modual team. However, it must be noted that the guaranteed capacity is 100% usable, and not just 80-90% as is usual with other storage devices. At the same time, the maintainability of the storage has an extremely positive effect on the economy, while with new battery storage the entire battery has to be replaced if there is a defect, and even then available peripheral devices and inverters are probably no longer compatible, a battery replacement results in a complex installation with an approval procedure. With Modual, the use is reduced to replacing battery cells or modules. Modual aims to ensure that its storage systems outlast the classic life expectancy of a PV system (25 years). This is achieved with generously sized electronics, cloud monitoring and maintainability.

I have the 2nd life storage fully assembled

Conclusion

After a few autumn and winter months it is difficult to make a final conclusion about my 2nd life memory from Modual, but I will definitely report again after a year. So far I am extremely satisfied with the home storage system, which guarantees me an additional 7.2 kWh of capacity. Personally, as a passionate electric car driver, I really like the approach with used storage devices from electric vehicles. Promotes the circular economy and helps me to actively prevent prejudices about used batteries and their waste. So I’ll definitely report back when the batteries have had a year and a few charging cycles behind them.

More information and prices about the Modual 2nd Life storage can be found on their new website.

