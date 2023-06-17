Home » Mom-like features! iOS 17 “Screen Distance” helps reduce eye fatigue | TechNews Technology News
Technology

Mom-like features! iOS 17 “Screen Distance” helps reduce eye fatigue | TechNews Technology News

by admin
Mom-like features! iOS 17 “Screen Distance” helps reduce eye fatigue | TechNews Technology News

Mom-like features! iOS 17

Apple introduced a new feature for iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 at this year’s WWDC conference-screen distance. The biggest advantage of this feature is that when the iPhone or iPad detects that the user is using the device too close, the system will It will automatically pop up to remind you “too close”.

Most people’s eye habits and myopia are based on their childhood. The biggest purpose of Apple’s function is to remind children to watch the device farther away, which can help children reduce the risk of myopia; however, “screen The “Distance” function is not useless for adult users. This function can make adult users less prone to digital eye fatigue.

The “Screen Distance” function is hidden in the “Screen Usage Time”. This function uses the original depth-sensing camera in the device to detect when the distance between the user’s face and the device is less than 12 inches (about 30 cm) for a period of time. Remind them to hold the unit farther away.

However, this feature has limitations on the device model, because it needs to be used with the original depth-sensing camera, so the subsequent models of iPhone XS (including) and the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models launched after 2018 can enjoy This function.

(Source of the first image: pixabay)

Follow TechNews via Google News here

Google News

See also  That's behind Telly's free TV, which is financed by advertising

You may also like

New series and films on Netflix in July...

The new version of PlayStation Plus subscription service...

Bike prices are finally falling

Sooner or later it breaks. The book that...

sold the Domains business to Squarespace

Turn-Based RPG, Furry Characters, and Well-Designed Graphics: This...

Red Hat Enterprise Linux: Security alert on multiple...

Facebook Android new version Messenger big crash image...

Greentech Award for climate researcher Johan Rockström

Update for DKB app brings standing orders and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy