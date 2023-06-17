Mom-like features! iOS 17 “Screen Distance” helps reduce eye fatigue | TechNews Technology News

Apple introduced a new feature for iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 at this year’s WWDC conference-screen distance. The biggest advantage of this feature is that when the iPhone or iPad detects that the user is using the device too close, the system will It will automatically pop up to remind you “too close”.

Most people’s eye habits and myopia are based on their childhood. The biggest purpose of Apple’s function is to remind children to watch the device farther away, which can help children reduce the risk of myopia; however, “screen The “Distance” function is not useless for adult users. This function can make adult users less prone to digital eye fatigue.

The “Screen Distance” function is hidden in the “Screen Usage Time”. This function uses the original depth-sensing camera in the device to detect when the distance between the user’s face and the device is less than 12 inches (about 30 cm) for a period of time. Remind them to hold the unit farther away.

However, this feature has limitations on the device model, because it needs to be used with the original depth-sensing camera, so the subsequent models of iPhone XS (including) and the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models launched after 2018 can enjoy This function.

(Source of the first image: pixabay)