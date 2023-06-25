Momax announced the launch of Dreamer Project to develop an external battery for Apple Vision Pro – ezone.hk – Tech Focus – Digital

Apple Vision Pro is scheduled to be launched in the United States next year, starting at US$3,499 (approximately HK$27,445). Although the Apple Vision Pro has not yet been officially launched, the local digital Momax has announced the launch of the Dreamer Project to produce a power solution for the Vision Pro, including a dedicated external battery.

Stepping into the field of future technology, Apple Vision Pro will debut next year! Momax announced the launch of the Dreamer Project, which aims to create innovative peripheral products for Apple Vision Pro, and aim at advanced charging technology to develop products that are user friendly and intuitive to operate. The dedicated external battery will be one of the well-designed peripheral products to help Vision Pro users worry-free charging.

The Dreamer Project announced by Momax is to develop peripheral products specially designed for Apple Vision Pro. The brand mentioned that it not only focuses on the charging technology of Vision Pro, but also develops peripheral products that are user friendly and easy to operate. The ultimate goal is to provide Vision Pro users with a more comprehensive and pleasant experience, and it is eager to use it with global Vision Pro users. home share. At present, Momax has not mentioned which items are included in the development of peripheral products specially designed for Apple Vision Pro, but it is inferred from the official pictures that the dedicated external battery should be on the list.

