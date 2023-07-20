Momotaro Dentetsu: Learning Geography Through Gaming and Animation

Title: KONAMI Launches “Momotaro Dentetsu Educational Edition Lite” to Enhance Learning and Fun Through Gaming

Subtitle: New update adds “magnifying glass commentary function” to provide detailed information

July 25, 2023

KONAMI, one of the leading developers of manga, games, and animation, has taken a groundbreaking step in merging education and entertainment with the launch of “Momotaro Dentetsu Educational Edition Lite ~ Japan is so interesting!” in January 2023. This innovative game is revolutionizing the way players learn about geography and culture in Japan.

Recognizing the significant impact that manga, games, and animation have had on people’s lives, KONAMI’s “Momotaro Dentetsu” series now serves as an educational tool. During gameplay, players unconsciously absorb the geographical locations and specialties of various prefectures in Japan. The immense popularity and positive response to the game inspired KONAMI to create an educational version.

However, to align the game with educational standards, certain elements had to be adjusted. The “poor god,” a character known for being mischievous and offensive, does not make an appearance in the educational version. KONAMI aims to strike a balance between entertainment and education, and although it’s challenging to cover everything, the “Momotaro Dentetsu Educational Edition Lite” incorporates a wide range of teaching materials.

Since its release on Nintendo Switch, “Momotaro Electric Railway-Showa, Heisei, Reiwa” has surpassed 4 million sets of shipments, emphasizing its popularity and efficiency in combining learning and gaming. The addition of educational elements will enhance the experience, enabling players to learn while they play. This update aims to kill two birds with one stone – provide entertainment and knowledge.

One exciting feature added to the latest update of “Momotaro Electric Railway ~Showa, Heisei, Reiwa are also basic models! ~” is the “magnifying glass commentary function.” Players can now access detailed information about landmarks and railway stations in Japan by using a magnifying glass feature on the game’s map. This new addition makes it convenient for players to combine their passion for gaming with exploring places of interest.

For many, the nostalgic memories of playing Momotetsu with family and friends cultivated a deep understanding of Japanese geography. The game’s ability to intertwine educational content with joyful gameplay makes it an excellent teaching aid. The magnifying glass function further enhances this educational aspect by encouraging users to delve deeper into the cultural significance of various locations.

Additionally, KONAMI has announced the upcoming release of “Momotaro Dentetsuワールド～Earth は Hopeでまわってる!” on November 16, 2023. This new installment features the original train “Momotsutsuwa-rudo” and introduces an exciting concept inspired by jet aircraft. Although “Momotaro Electric Railway ~ Showa, Heisei, and Reiwa are also basic models! ~” stays grounded, players can get a glimpse of the latest work and pre-order “Momotaro Dentetsuワールド～Earthは望でまわってる!” for an immersive experience. Detailed updates can be found on the official websites of both games.

KONAMI’s commitment to integrating learning with entertainment is evident in their collaboration with JR East Japan and JR East China Sea, further strengthening the commercialization of “Momotaro Dentetsu.” The company’s dedication to creating engaging and educational gaming experiences is transforming the way players learn and interact with their favorite characters, ultimately fostering a love for knowledge and cultural exploration.

© Akira Sakuma © Konami Digital Entertainment

Commitment to commercialization of JR East Japan and cooperation with JR East China Sea

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

