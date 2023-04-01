Since the first work of Nobunaga’s Ambition came out in 1983, the “Nobunaga’s Ambition” series has continuously launched new versions, and has been widely supported by players from all over the world , becoming its best-selling classic series. In 2018, the cumulative global sales exceeded 10 million sets, and it celebrated its 40th anniversary on March 30 this year.

The latest series of “Nobunaga’s Ambition Rebirth” will bring an unprecedented Sengoku daimyo experience

In “Nobunaga’s Ambition Rebirth”, the 16th work in the series, players will play the role of daimyo, and with the assistance of “lifelike generals” who can think and act independently, they will issue “policies” that have a major effect on all forces, and Appointment of the lord and judgment whether to accept the report of the retainers, etc., this work will allow you to experience an unprecedented and more realistic experience of the Sengoku daimyo “Nobunaga’s Ambition”, which has been well received by players.





The deeper “monarch and ministers are of the same mind” and the more real chaos of the Warring States Period

In “Nobunaga’s Ambition Rebirth”, the player will give the retainer territory, and the retainer will develop the territory on its own, and lead troops to participate in the war during the war, and work together with the player as a “lifelike general” to march towards the road of unifying the world . . In “Power Enhanced Edition”, it will make the experience of “monarch and subject work together” more evolved. Including the setting of the “housekeeper” who can change the overall power, and the “assessment” who can affect the policy formulation “enforcement” and other important positions, as well as retaining generals who want to leave, or negotiating conditions when poaching enemy generals, etc. “Direct Negotiation” that allows players to enjoy the fun of the Warring States Period.





For the first time in the series, the rich terrain brought by a map will become the stage for fierce siege warfare

In the “Power Enhanced Edition”, the “Siege War” that is quite popular in the series but has not yet been implemented will appear. Based on the terrain of the first map in the series, it will be switched to the castle and castle town. The unique map dedicated to siege warfare is not only for attacking castles, but also allows people to enjoy the fun of siege warfare full of tension. Where does the attacker want to break through? And by which route should I approach the castle? What kind of defense equipment should the defender configure? Or how to deal with it? The offensive and defensive battle around the castle will become more intense, and the player’s command ability will cause major changes to the battle situation.





Adding plots, events, and characteristics, etc., are rich in additional items that match the power-enhanced version.

In the “Power Enhanced Edition”, there will be a large increase in plots, events, policies, generals and characteristics, etc. In addition, editing functions that can change generals’ abilities, BGM, plots, etc. and new force creation functions will be added, allowing players to enjoy the series. A new addition to the popular power-up version.

In addition, there are places of interest and achievement elements that will affect the strategy, as well as rewards for retainers and different names, etc. The 40th anniversary work of the “Nobunaga’s Ambition” series, which is full of rich elements, is currently under development.

product Overview

Product Name: Nobunaga’s Ambition Rebirth with Power Enhanced Edition

Game type: historical simulation game

Release date: July 20, 2023 (Thu)

Compatible platforms: Windows (Steam) / PlayStation 4 / Nintendo Switch

Suggested selling price:

Digital Deluxe Edition: Game Digital version of generals album Digital Edition “Nobunaga’s Ambition” 40th Anniversary Commemorative Booklet Digital full soundtrack music Plot “Iron Cannon East” “Nobunaga’s Ambition” 40th Anniversary Commemoration “Soldier Face CG & Additional Features” (6 types each)



※ The digital deluxe version is only sold in the download version.

※ The contents of the digital deluxe version, “Generals Picture Book” and “40th Anniversary Book”, are in Japanese.

Early purchase benefits: Scenario “Battle of Tetori River”



※ This special code is included in the first batch of physical editions.

※ The download period for the early purchase bonus of the download version will end on August 2, 2023 (Wednesday).

※ May be used for future paid downloads.

Game Rating: This game is not yet on the market, and the rating level is being evaluated

Number of players: 1 person

Development: KOU SHIBUSAWA

General Producer: Kenichi Ogasawara

Development Producer: Liu Di

※ The content described is the current situation on the date of publication, and may be changed in the future without notice.

© KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. All rights reserved.