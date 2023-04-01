The latest series of “Nobunaga’s Ambition Rebirth” will bring an unprecedented Sengoku daimyo experience
The deeper “monarch and ministers are of the same mind” and the more real chaos of the Warring States Period
For the first time in the series, the rich terrain brought by a map will become the stage for fierce siege warfare
In the “Power Enhanced Edition”, the “Siege War” that is quite popular in the series but has not yet been implemented will appear. Based on the terrain of the first map in the series, it will be switched to the castle and castle town. The unique map dedicated to siege warfare is not only for attacking castles, but also allows people to enjoy the fun of siege warfare full of tension. Where does the attacker want to break through? And by which route should I approach the castle? What kind of defense equipment should the defender configure? Or how to deal with it? The offensive and defensive battle around the castle will become more intense, and the player’s command ability will cause major changes to the battle situation.
Adding plots, events, and characteristics, etc., are rich in additional items that match the power-enhanced version.
In the “Power Enhanced Edition”, there will be a large increase in plots, events, policies, generals and characteristics, etc. In addition, editing functions that can change generals’ abilities, BGM, plots, etc. and new force creation functions will be added, allowing players to enjoy the series. A new addition to the popular power-up version.
product Overview
Product Name: Nobunaga’s Ambition Rebirth with Power Enhanced Edition
Game type: historical simulation game
Release date: July 20, 2023 (Thu)
Compatible platforms: Windows (Steam) / PlayStation 4 / Nintendo Switch
Suggested selling price:
Digital Deluxe Edition:
Game
Digital version of generals album
Digital Edition “Nobunaga’s Ambition” 40th Anniversary Commemorative Booklet
Digital full soundtrack music
Plot “Iron Cannon East”
“Nobunaga’s Ambition” 40th Anniversary Commemoration “Soldier Face CG & Additional Features” (6 types each)
※ The digital deluxe version is only sold in the download version.
※ The contents of the digital deluxe version, “Generals Picture Book” and “40th Anniversary Book”, are in Japanese.
Early purchase benefits:
Scenario “Battle of Tetori River”
※ This special code is included in the first batch of physical editions.
※ The download period for the early purchase bonus of the download version will end on August 2, 2023 (Wednesday).
※ May be used for future paid downloads.
Game Rating: This game is not yet on the market, and the rating level is being evaluated
Number of players: 1 person
Development: KOU SHIBUSAWA
General Producer: Kenichi Ogasawara
Development Producer: Liu Di
※ The content described is the current situation on the date of publication, and may be changed in the future without notice.
© KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. All rights reserved.