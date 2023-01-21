Home Technology Money and Friendship: The Story of the Iconic Photo Bill Gates Took Twice
Technology

Money and Friendship: The Story of the Iconic Photo Bill Gates Took Twice

by admin
Money and Friendship: The Story of the Iconic Photo Bill Gates Took Twice
What was behind the smile of Bill Gates and Paul Allen, in the historic 1981 shot that sees them at the center of a real revolution.

Read: Shots to the future, the web series on revolutionary tech moments

Watch all episodes

The new web series by Italian Tech and Gedi Visual on the photos of men and women who have ‘announced’ the future. From Steve Jobs to JoAnn Morgan, the stories of innovators told through the details of epic shots from the past.

by Pier Luigi Pisa

editing by Leonardo Sorregotti

See also  How to download free games on Switch? 7 Must-Play Free Games: Super Strike 2, Jelly Bean, Super Kirby Hunters#Pokémon(183585) - Cool3c

You may also like

Freedom, responsibility, curiosity: this is how Reed Hastings...

Gigabyte RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC 12G

Webb Telescope discovers the first exoplanet: the diameter...

The advanced process is no longer popular, 40nm...

ChatGPT’s popularity may force Google to speed up...

Freedom, responsibility, curiosity: this is how Reed Hastings...

It is rumored that Microsoft has canceled the...

Ubisoft Shopee Official Flagship Store Chinese New Year...

Is the New Year’s greetings to the elders...

[影片] Upgrade to a new computer for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy