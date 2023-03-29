There is an IT security warning for MongoDB. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on March 28th, 2023 to a vulnerability for MongoDB that became known on June 14th, 2021. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the products Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Open Source MongoDB are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:1409 (Status: 03/27/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security advisory for MongoDB – risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,9

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” with a base score of 6.8.

MongoDB Bug: Vulnerability allows manipulation of files

MongoDB is an open source document database.

A remote, authenticated attacker can exploit a vulnerability in MongoDB to manipulate files.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE serial number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2021-20329 traded.

Systems affected by the MongoDB vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

Open Source MongoDB < GO Driver 1.5.1 (cpe:/a:mongodb:mongodb)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:1409 vom 2023-03-27 (28.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:1409

MongoDB Github vom 2021-06-13 (14.06.2021)

For more information, see: https://github.com/mongodb/mongo-go-driver/releases/tag/v1.5.1

Version history of this security alert

This is the 3rd version of this IT security notice for MongoDB. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

06/14/2021 – Initial version

2021-10-05 – Reference(s) added: GHSA-F6MQ-5M25-4R72

03/28/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

