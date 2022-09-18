Daewoo Information’s “Monopoly” series will launch a new work “Monopoly 11” after three years. It is expected to officially land on the Switch and Steam dual platforms in the fourth quarter of 2022. Players can freely choose the platform they are used to playing.

New works in the classic series, reappearance of cross-era memories

The first generation of the strategy puzzle game “Monopoly” series was launched in 1989. The game adopts a turn-based gameplay. Players will roll the dice to determine the number of steps to move. If you step on the land without the owner, you can buy it. If you step on the enemy’s property, you need to pay the toll plus The random NPC events (or traps) scattered on the map above not only test the player’s luck, but also test the player’s ability to strategize (or frame each other).

Classic characters return, challenging new gameplay

“Monopoly 11” to be launched in the near future, in addition to the classic gameplay of the Monopoly series, the update adds a lot of content and gameplay that have never been seen in the “Monopoly” series. The development team emphasizes that this series will combine the classic Monopoly gameplay and Add more interactive game modes and content to make the interaction between players more diverse and interesting, and there are many classic characters for players to choose and play at the first launch.