Monsieur Cuisine Connect: Thermomix-Alternative mit 50€ Rabatt

When it comes to food processors, the Vorwerk Thermomix TM6 sets all the standards. No wonder, after all there is almost nothing that the premium device cannot do. However, the 17 (!) different functions of the TM6 also have their price: The food processor costs a whopping 1399.00 euros.

But there are also cheaper alternatives to the Thermomix. The Monsieur Cuisine Connect trend from Lidl’s own brand Silvercrest* is particularly popular and almost as iconic as the original. The food processor is always available in the online shop and in the branches of the discounter – and at a price of 399.00 euros it is significantly cheaper, but offers a similar number of functions.

Thermomix alternative from Lidl: sales stop for the Silvercrest Monsieur Cuisine Connect Trend

In fact, the Lidl version of the Thermomix is ​​so similar to the original that a commercial court in Barcelona ruled in 2021 that it violated Vorwerk’s patent rights. For Lidl, the judgment means that the Monsieur Cuisine Connect can no longer be imported into Spain and sold or stored there. In addition, Lidl has to pay compensation to Vorwerk.

A German court has also ruled that the Monsieur Cuisine Connect infringes a Vorwerk patent and as a result ordered the sale to be stopped. According to the verdict, the device uses Vorwerk’s patented thick-film heating technology, which is why it can no longer be sold in Germany.

After a court decision in Germany: Lidl is changing that Monsieur Cuisine Connect Trend

But Lidl reacted quickly to this. The discounter has revised the heating of the food processor. The product page in the online shop now says: “With modified heating element”. As a result, Lidl avoids the verdict and can continue to sell the popular device*.

The food processor, which is often out of stock, is currently available in the online shop at a reduced price. You can now buy them online from Lidl again for EUR 349.00 instead of EUR 399.00. Click here for the offer for the Lidl alternative to Thermomix*.

The inexpensive Lidl alternative to the Thermomix is ​​currently on sale — what can Silvercrest’s Monsieur Cuisine Connect trend do?

Although the Monsieur Cuisine Connect Trend from Lidl* is not equipped with all the functions that the much more expensive Thermomix TM6 from Vorwerk offers, the Lidl device covers the most important requirements. This includes cooking, chopping, stirring, weighing, mixing, steaming and even searing, which Vorwerk only introduced with the latest TM6 version. Ten selectable cooking functions on the Lidl appliance face 17 functions on the TM6. Like the TM6, the Monsieur Cuisine can also be connected to the Internet via WLAN and controlled via a color touchscreen display, which reliably navigates through the preparation processes. You can find the right recipes in the large recipe database, which is updated regularly.

The highlights of the Monsieur Cuisine Connect trend at a glance

Easy to use thanks to large display with touchscreen

various recipes with step-by-step instructions

Access to online recipe database

integrated kitchen scale

large capacity

easy cleaning (dishwasher safe)

at EUR 399.00 it is many times cheaper than the Thermomix from Vorwerk

new heating element

The technical data of the Silvercrest Monsieur Cuisine Connect Trend

cooking function: 1050 Watt To blend: 800 Watt Number of revolutions: about 120 to 5200 revolutions per minute Temperature setting: From 37 to 130 degrees Celsius in five degree Celsius increments cooking volume: three liters in the stainless steel mixing container Capacity: 4,5 Liter Dimensions: 49,5 x 31,0 x 37,5 Zentimeter Power cord length: 110 centimeters Weight: 7.1 Kilograms Weight including accessories: 10.6 Kilograms

Conclusion: is it worth buying?

Can the Thermomix alternative from Lidl keep up with the original from Vorwerk? Not quite. But for the relatively low price, the Lidl device offers numerous helpful and practical functions that will simplify your life in the kitchen. Anyone who can do without the additional features of the TM6 will definitely not be disappointed with the Monsieur Cuisine Connect Trend*.

FAQ about the Thermomix alternative: You should know this about the Silvercrest Monsieur Cuisine Connect trend

You can find the most important questions and answers about the Silvercrest Monsieur Cuisine Connect trend in our FAQ:

Was ist der Silvercrest Monsieur Cuisine Connect Trend? The Monsieur Cuisine Connect Trend is a food processor from Lidl’s own Silvercrest brand. The food processor is a cheap alternative to the popular Thermomix from Vorwerk. It has a powerful motor, integrated scales, a timer, a temperature display and a wide range of accessories that enable the automated preparation of a wide range of dishes. It is operated via a large seven-inch touchscreen display. More than 500 recipes are available directly on the device and users can also access a recipe database with other free recipes via the Monsieur Cuisine website. What functions does the Thermomix alternative offer? The Lidl food processor offers ten different functions. This includes: cooking, frying, steaming, stirring, kneading, emulsifying, pureeing, mixing, chopping and weighing. The Monsieur Cuisine Connect Trend has left and right rotation and a ten-stage speed setting with turbo function. The timer can be set to 99 minutes and the temperature can be set up to 130 degrees Celsius. The recipes app also has a favorites and shopping list function for recipes. How much does the Monsieur Cuisine Connect Trend cost? The recommended retail price (RRP) for the Monsieur Cuisine Connect Trend is EUR 399.00. However, the food processor is regularly available on sale. Then it costs only 349.00 euros, which corresponds to a saving of 50.00 euros or twelve percent. See also Gamers regret buying an Xbox?Breaking news: Microsoft is dissatisfied with "one disadvantage" and completely lost to Sony - Free Electronic News 3C Technology What is included with the Monsieur Cuisine Connect Trend? The following components and accessories are included in the scope of delivery of the Monsieur Cuisine Connect Trend: large, removable stainless steel blender jug, lid with filling opening, measuring cup, steamer attachment with lid, cooking insert, knife insert, mixer attachment and spatula. What should be considered when cleaning the food processor? Cleaning the Monsieur Cuisine Connect Trend is extremely easy, as all the accessories are dishwasher-safe. Does the Monsieur Cuisine Connect trend also come in other versions? There is now also a smart version of the Monsieur Cuisine Connect trend, the Monsieur Cuisine Smart. This is the premium version of the food processor. It is 100.00 euros more expensive than the Monsieur Cuisine Connect Trend and costs 499.00 euros. How does the Monsieur Cuisine Connect trend differ from Monsieur Cuisine Smart? The Monsieur Cuisine Smart and the Monsieur Cuisine Connect Trend differ, among other things, in their price. The Trend costs 399.00 euros, while the Smart costs 499.00 euros. In addition to the standard functions, the Smart also offers the following additional functions: larger eight-inch display, video-guided cooking and, above all, WLAN connectivity.



