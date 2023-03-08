Monster earphones not only come in a variety of styles, but are also very affordable. Even if you have a limited budget, it’s not hard to find what you like! For example, Monster’s brand new Airmars GT11 true wireless headset introduced to you this week is mainly designed for people who listen to music and play mobile phones, and the price is only $299, which is very suitable for novice players to try their hand at it! GT11 has a built-in 13mm unit, which can effectively restore the details of the tri-band, making the sound performance wider, enough to meet the needs of playing games and listening to music! The earphones correspond to Bluetooth 5.0 connection and dual microphones for noise-cancelling radio reception. The shape conforms to the ergonomic design, effectively fits the ear canal, and improves the suitability for long-term wearing! And its charging box uses an aluminum metal shell, which is quite textured! Other features include 65ms low latency and 30 hours of total battery life! Monster Airmars GT11 is available in off-white and silver-black, with an official retail price of $299! There are more limited discounts on official purchases, please refer to the information column for details!

Details: https://hk.monsterstore.com/products/monster-airmars-gt11-true-wireless-earphones

🙋‍ ★ Want to watch forum members discuss the above article?? “Click me to enter the discussion”

🏠 ★ Post76 online store has opened “store.post76.hk”