Home Technology Monster GT06 True Wireless Earphones!Playing a machine and listening to music is the same as weighing ｜Headphone Information| Post76 Play Network
Technology

Monster GT06 True Wireless Earphones!Playing a machine and listening to music is the same as weighing ｜Headphone Information| Post76 Play Network

by admin
Monster GT06 True Wireless Earphones!Playing a machine and listening to music is the same as weighing ｜Headphone Information| Post76 Play Network

Monster’s headphone products can be described as dazzling, there is always one that can satisfy you! For example, the new Monster Airmars GT06 true wireless earphones introduced to you this week has a built-in 13mm unit, which effectively enhances low-frequency and high-frequency details, making the sound performance wider, and is very suitable for those who love music and play games! This headset supports Bluetooth 5.1 connection and dual microphones for noise-cancelling radio reception. The ergonomic design can effectively fit the ear canal and improve the sense of fit when worn for a long time. The headset comes with music/game dual mode for free setting, supports 65ms low latency, and has a total battery life of up to 25 hours, and the charging box corresponds to Type-C charging! Monster GT06 is available in black and white. The official retail price is $279. There are limited discounts for official purchases. For details, please refer to the link in the information column!

news/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/935340_a.jpg” alt=”” class=”wp-image-209046 amp-wp-enforced-sizes” srcset=”https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/935340_a.jpg 700w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/935340_a-500×500.jpg 500w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/935340_a-360×360.jpg 360w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/935340_a-115×115.jpg 115w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/935340_a-45×45.jpg 45w” layout=”intrinsic”>news/wp-content/plugins/accelerated-mobile-pages/images/SD-default-image.png” alt=”” class=”wp-image-209046 amp-wp-enforced-sizes” srcset=”https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/plugins/accelerated-mobile-pages/images/SD-default-image.png 700w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/935340_a-500×500.jpg 500w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/935340_a-360×360.jpg 360w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/935340_a-115×115.jpg 115w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/935340_a-45×45.jpg 45w” layout=”intrinsic”/>
news/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/EBHK-12697191-FRONT_900x.jpg.webp” alt=”” class=”wp-image-209045 amp-wp-enforced-sizes” layout=”intrinsic”>news/wp-content/plugins/accelerated-mobile-pages/images/SD-default-image.png” alt=”” class=”wp-image-209045 amp-wp-enforced-sizes” layout=”intrinsic”/>

product specification

♦️Headphone Type: Earbuds
♦️ Support functions: Bluetooth wireless connection, waterproof
♦️Support call function platform: support call (iOS and Android)
♦️Wiring interface: Type-C charging interface
♦️Wireless continuous playback time: about 5 hours
♦️Body size (width x height x depth mm): 21x47x53
♦️Packing weight (kg): 0.2
♦️Package size (W x H x D mm): 46x166x104
♦️Color: Starry Black Pearl White
♦️Retail price: $279
♦️Buying website: https://hk.monsterstore.com/products/monster-airmars-gt06-true-wireless-earphones

🙋‍ ★ Want to watch forum members discuss the above article?? “Click me to enter the discussion”

🏠 ★ Post76 online store has opened “store.post76.hk”

See also  Because an algorithm will never let you find love, not even on Valentine's Day

You may also like

Because IT expertise is crucial today

For Qualcomm, the era of satellite on mobile...

The Chinese version of “Ys Memoire: The Oath...

The dream of an invisible technology that makes...

Drones lighter than 250 grams, with the Mini...

Crazy Bing Chat makes Microsoft the king of...

【MWC 2023】Xiaomi Wireless AR Glasses Exploration Edition Launched...

For Qualcomm, the era of satellite on mobile...

From Hong Kong to Tennessee, books are (still)...

“The Seven Deadly Sins: War Between Light and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy