Monster’s headphone products can be described as dazzling, there is always one that can satisfy you! For example, the new Monster Airmars GT06 true wireless earphones introduced to you this week has a built-in 13mm unit, which effectively enhances low-frequency and high-frequency details, making the sound performance wider, and is very suitable for those who love music and play games! This headset supports Bluetooth 5.1 connection and dual microphones for noise-cancelling radio reception. The ergonomic design can effectively fit the ear canal and improve the sense of fit when worn for a long time. The headset comes with music/game dual mode for free setting, supports 65ms low latency, and has a total battery life of up to 25 hours, and the charging box corresponds to Type-C charging! Monster GT06 is available in black and white. The official retail price is $279. There are limited discounts for official purchases. For details, please refer to the link in the information column!

product specification

♦️Headphone Type: Earbuds

♦️ Support functions: Bluetooth wireless connection, waterproof

♦️Support call function platform: support call (iOS and Android)

♦️Wiring interface: Type-C charging interface

♦️Wireless continuous playback time: about 5 hours

♦️Body size (width x height x depth mm): 21x47x53

♦️Packing weight (kg): 0.2

♦️Package size (W x H x D mm): 46x166x104

♦️Color: Starry Black Pearl White

♦️Retail price: $279

♦️Buying website: https://hk.monsterstore.com/products/monster-airmars-gt06-true-wireless-earphones

