Monster Hunter Now disponibile per mobile

Niantic, Inc. and Capcom Co., Ltd. launch “Monster Hunter Now,” bringing Capcom’s celebrated “Monster Hunter” saga into the real world and inspiring a new generation of hunters to go out and fight monsters together.

More than 3 million users have pre-registered for Monster Hunter Now, available today on the App Store and Google Play in nine languages: Japanese, English, Korean, Traditional Chinese, French, Italian, German, Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese. Monster Hunter Now was specifically designed to be even more fun when played in parks around the world.

AR mode

With the camera’s AR mode, the game’s imposing monsters will appear right in front of the hunters, in the real world around them. You can interact with them, test their reactions and post photos on social media.

Hunt in groups

If you come across a monster that is difficult to defeat alone, thanks to group hunting it is easy to recruit other players. The system automatically matches nearby hunters, so you can team up.

Two new features make it even easier:

• Friends: You can make friends using a QR code or the alphanumeric code of the user you want to add, or you can recruit new players using an invitation code. Not only will you be able to play together, but you will also be able to earn first aid potions and paintballs. You can play in multiplayer mode with up to 4 other hunters nearby.

• Group: Hunting parties allow you to team up with a specific group of friends and hunt together, even if they’re not nearby. Each member can hunt the monsters she finds together with other users.

Equipment

Like other titles in the Monster Hunter saga, “Monster Hunter Now” also makes hunting easier by allowing hunters to pre-set equipment and weapons, allowing for their quick modification during the game.

In the “equipment” section, a request from many players who participated in our soft launch, hunters can select armor, weapons and other equipment before an encounter with a monster, making it easier to change equipment during the hunt.

Niantic worked closely with Capcom to create a game that is as faithful as possible to the beloved world of Monster Hunter and accessible to even more players on mobile.

Main features:

In Monster Hunter Now, players take on the role of a hunter and embark on an adventure to hunt powerful monsters that appear in the real world. Since the game can be played on smartphones, players can easily enjoy the hunting experience by joining forces with other players. Monsters appear more frequently in large parks, which are designed to make it easier for hunters to play together.

Hunting Monsters in the Real World: The primary goal is to embark on a global mission to track down and hunt some of the most formidable monsters in the Monster Hunter universe as they appear in our world. It’s essential to forge powerful weapons and team up with other hunters to track down monsters bigger than you and face them head on.

Realistic hunting action adapted to mobile: you can discover a wide variety of monsters depending on the habitat you find yourself in – forest, desert or swamp – and engage in exciting hunts alone, or in a group with other hunters to face the enormous monsters of the franchise. Simplified touch-based controls and high-resolution graphics let you engage in fun hunting action wherever you are.

Observe the monsters around you with the AR camera: You can experience seeing these iconic monsters in the real world with the camera’s unique AR features.

Complete the hunt in 75 seconds: Is it possible to complete the hunt in 75 seconds? by mastering your weapons, armor sets and honing your skills – you can exploit weaknesses and make the most of every element available to face the hunt.

Mark monsters even with your phone in your pocket: With Adventure Sync, you can use a Paintball to mark monsters while you explore the city and then bring the hunt home. While exploring, the Palico can mark passing monsters with Paint Balls, even when not actively playing, allowing you to return to them at a later time, ensuring the game never stops.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

