Monster Hunter Now is now available on mobile…

The wait is over and the monsters have arrived. Niantic and Capcom Co have announced the launch of Monster Hunter Nowavailable on all mobile devices, both Android and iOS.

The launch, which comes after reaching the incredible figure of ben 3 million pre-registrationsis also available in Italian.

To celebrate the launch, the two companies have collaborated with the rock band giapponese ONE OK ROCK. The group created a music video titled “Make It Out Alive”, in which a hunter runs through the streets of Tokyo and encounters a Diabolos at the Shibuya Crossroads. You can watch it below.

Cos’è Monster Hunter Now?

It is a game that uses the acclaimed AR technology of Niantic – known for creating Pokémon GO and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite – to turn the real world into a battlefield. Players, or rather “hunters”, will be able to explore, collect resources and fight against the monsters of the famous CAPCOM franchise. All of this, obviously, in the real world, through the augmented reality of the smartphone.

The game also features a mode multiplayerwhich means that several hunters will be able to join forces to defeat very powerful enemies.

