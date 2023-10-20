Monster Hunter Now Surpasses 10 Million Downloads in Just Over a Month!

Niantic’s Monster Hunter Now Surpasses 10 Million Downloads Worldwide in Just One Month

In an impressive feat, Niantic’s augmented reality monster hunting game, Monster Hunter Now, developed in partnership with CAPCOM, has surpassed 10 million downloads worldwide in just over a month since its global release. This news comes as no surprise to avid gamers who have been eagerly anticipating the game.

As a gesture of appreciation, Niantic is rewarding players for their support by offering a thank-you gift. Players simply need to enter the redemption code [MHNow10M] on the “Monster Hunter Now official website” to receive rewards, which include 5000 Zeny, 1 Wandering Stone, and 2 bottles of healing potions. Additionally, limited-time bundles will be available for purchase in the store to commemorate this monumental achievement.

Kei Kawai, the chief operating officer of Niantic, expressed his excitement about the overwhelming response to the game. He said, “In the first month since global launch, we are extremely excited to have so many people from around the world participate in the game. The adventure with this game has only just begun, and we will continue to listen to the feedback. We strive to bring more fun and surprises to hunters in the coming months.”

Ryozo Tsujimoto, the producer of CAPCOM’s renowned “Monster Hunter” series, also shared his gratitude for the game’s success. He stated, “In the month since its global launch, we are extremely grateful that so many people have enjoyed Monster Hunter Now. Players around the world are excited about the unique real-world gameplay and the relaxed way to experience the real ‘Monster Hunter’ experience.”

Since its release on September 14, the “Monster Hunter Now” team has organized a series of in-game events to provide hunters with a plethora of thrilling experiences. These events include special monster themes such as Ceratopsaurus, Thunder Dragon, and Charmander activities, allowing players to immerse themselves even further in the captivating world of the game.

With its impressive download numbers and dedicated player base, Monster Hunter Now has undoubtedly become a global sensation in the gaming community. As Niantic and CAPCOM continue to work together, fans can expect more exciting updates and surprises in the months to come.

