Monster Hunter Now: The Perfect Mobile Game for Gamers on the Go

Capcom’s Monster Hunter Series Releases Mobile Game Similar to Pokémon Go

In 2016, the world was captivated by the Pokémon Go phenomenon, with Central Park in New York City becoming filled with players trying to catch ’em all. Now, Capcom’s critically acclaimed Monster Hunter series is joining the mobile gaming trend with its own game, developed by Niantic, the same company behind Pokémon Go. With nearly 80 million active players, the question remains whether Monster Hunter Now can replicate the success of its predecessor.

The gameplay mechanics of Monster Hunter Now are relatively simple. Players can engage in battles, with the option to target specific parts of the monster for the chance to obtain special monster parts. The game offers a clear and slightly lengthy tutorial that ensures players understand the mechanics and objectives. Missions range from killing monsters to collecting items, all in the effort to level up and upgrade gear.

The initial encounters with monsters are relatively easy, providing players with a sense of progress and achievement. However, the real challenge lies with the game’s larger monsters, which require players to not only tap the screen repeatedly but also swipe to avoid their attacks. The combat is timed, giving players 75 seconds to defeat a monster, making it perfect for mobile gaming.

Graphically, Monster Hunter Now is functional and stylish for a mobile game. Though there may be occasional loading issues, the overall gaming experience remains unaffected.

In addition to combat, the game emphasizes the importance of equipment. Players can collect materials to upgrade existing weapons or forge new ones, ensuring that they are well-equipped to face more difficult monsters as they progress. While combat can become repetitive due to its simplicity, the game does offer a unique feature: an augmented reality (AR) mode. In this mode, players can view the largest monsters in their environment, adding a realistic touch to gameplay.

Monster Hunter Now features a map divided into different areas, each with its own set of monsters. Players can easily walk between these areas, allowing for exploration within the game. While the visual aspect of the map may be considered dull, the inclusion of a comprehensive monster dictionary adds depth to the gaming experience.

Despite being a free-to-download game, Monster Hunter Now offers in-game purchases. However, players do not feel pressured to spend real money, as the game progresses at a steady pace with no hurdles or wait times that require monetary intervention.

For gamers who tend to lose interest in mobile games quickly, Monster Hunter Now provides a refreshing experience. With its stylish gameplay and ability to turn mundane tasks like walking into something enjoyable, Monster Hunter Now serves as a perfect companion for gaming on the go.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

