“Monster Hunter Now” trailer 12/7 major update!New monster “Thunder Wolf Dragon” & new weapon “Double Sword/Lance” are expected to be launched | Game Base

Home » "Monster Hunter Now" trailer 12/7 major update!New monster "Thunder Wolf Dragon" & new weapon "Double Sword/Lance" are expected to be launched
Exciting News for Monster Hunter Fans: New Trailer for “Monster Hunter Now” to be Launched on December 7th

Niantic in the United States is set to release the trailer for “Monster Hunter Now” on December 7th, based on Japan’s Capcom’s popular hunting action game “Monster Hunter” series. While details of the release are yet to be announced, fans can expect some exciting updates to the game.

The main visual art released by the official shows that the “Thunder Wolf Dragon” will be updated to enter the battlefield, along with the introduction of new weapons such as “double swords/lances” for players to use. The equipment and armor of the snowfield-dwelling monster “Icetooth Dragon” are also expected to make an appearance, hinting at the addition of new snowfield terrains to the game.

In anticipation of the update on December 7th, players are encouraged to participate in the three-day black horned dragon hunting event on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Additionally, a new wave of “Special Missions from Kureili” will appear from 17:00 on December 1st to December 6th, providing players with additional challenges to tackle.

Stay tuned for more updates on “Monster Hunter Now” and get ready for an exhilarating new gaming experience on December 7th. Don’t miss out on the action-packed adventure that awaits in this highly anticipated release!

