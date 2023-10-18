Monster Hunter Now’s Halloween Event Features Tickling Birds and Pumpkin Picking

Tickling Birds to Dominate Monster Hunter Now’s Halloween Event

October 25, 20XX

In a surprising twist, the upcoming Halloween event in Monster Hunter Now will be filled with Tickling Birds, as speculated by some players. The highly-anticipated event is set to begin on October 25th and promises exciting gameplay features centered around these mischievous creatures.

According to the official announcement, the “Halloween Autumn Pumpkin Picking” event will kick off at 9:00 on October 25th and continue until 23:59 on October 31st. Players can look forward to collecting special props and embarking on large-scale expeditions to complete tasks and earn limited coupons essential for creating and enhancing the equipment known as the “Jack Pumpkin Head.”

To further intensify the Halloween atmosphere, a series of limited missions will be available from October 28th to October 31st. Completing these missions will grant players the coveted “Halloween Autumn Pumpkin Picking Medal,” which can be added to their Hunter Medal collection.

During the event period, Tickling Birds will take on a new appearance, carrying pumpkin stones. Players will have increased chances of encountering these specially adorned birds, allowing them to obtain “Pumpkin Tickets” for exclusive rewards.

The highlight of the event is undoubtedly the Halloween-limited head armor known as the “Jack Pumpkin Head.” Equipping this menacing gear grants players the “Unity[Autumn Pumpkin Picking]” skill. The more party members wearing the Jack Pumpkin Head during a hunt, the greater the attack power boost. Furthermore, the Halloween effect can be amplified up to five times during this event period.

In a helpful reminder, the game’s official team states that hunters who have reached HR11 or above will automatically receive event tasks in the Special Tasks tab within the game. Therefore, even if players have not progressed through the story tasks, they can still encounter Tickling Birds carrying pumpkin stones as long as they have reached HR11.

For additional details about the “Monster Hunter Now” limited event, “Halloween Autumn Pumpkin Picking,” players are encouraged to visit the Ninatic official website.

The Monster Hunter Now community eagerly awaits the start of the Halloween event, where they can immerse themselves in the world of Tickling Birds and reap exclusive rewards. Get ready to embark on thrilling adventures and indulge in the Halloween spirit as the clock ticks closer to October 25th.

