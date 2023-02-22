The “Monster Hunter Rise: Breaking Dawn” event mission “Give me back my peaceful sleep!” begins!There are appearance equipment that can be dressed as Ni Tai instructors can be produced

The event mission “Two Violent Attacks: Painful Terror” begins!

The event mission “Double Assault: Painful Terror” will beFebruary 23, 2023 (Thu)start!

The task of this event requires hunting in the water forest “Red Lotus Explosive Scale Dragon“and”Chaos Black Dragon“One head each!”

Both the Explosive Scale Dragon and the Black Corrosion Dragon are effective against thunder attacks, so prepare equipment with thunder attributes to challenge.

After completing “Double Attack: Painful Terror”, you can produce special appearance equipment “White Fufu Owl Earmuffs」。

The white Fufu Owl that was secretly hiding in the observation base El Cardor turned into all-white earmuffs.

Equipped with “White Fufu Owl Earmuffs”, even if you go to the cold islands, you will not be afraid of the cold!

The conditions for participating in or accepting the event mission “Two Raiders: Painful Terror” areAbove MR10. Hunters who are not yet MR should upgrade quickly!

Event missions can be obtained from the menu “Additional Content” in the “Postman” in Shenhuo Village or Observation Point Elcador.

You can accept it from the “Event Quests” at the Mission Counter at the Gathering Center or at the Counter at the Observation Point. Go hunting right away when the mission is open!

For details about the event quest “Two Violent Attacks: Painful Terror”, you can go to the main page of Monster Hunter Rise: Breaking Dawn.

On Cat’s Day, Illu cat illustrations are released

Based on the “Cat’s Day” on February 22, Elle the cat appeared in the illustration dressed as Little Red Riding Hood!

Speaking of cats in the Monster Hunter series, I immediately think of Elle cats.

Everyone also contribute their own Elle cats, let’s celebrate the cat day!

The future event missions, as well as the information on the 5th free update scheduled to be released this spring, will be gradually updated, so follow up immediately”Monster Hunter Rise: Breaking Dawn“‘s official Twitter (@MH_Rise_JP) for the latest news!