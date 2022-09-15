Home Technology “Monster Hunter Rise Dawn” released the second large-scale update complete content, adding flame fox dragon and puppet to overcome Xialong | 4Gamers
Technology

“Monster Hunter Rise Dawn” released the second large-scale update complete content, adding flame fox dragon and puppet to overcome Xialong | 4Gamers

by admin
“Monster Hunter Rise Dawn” released the second large-scale update complete content, adding flame fox dragon and puppet to overcome Xialong | 4Gamers

CAPCOM held an online presentation at the Tokyo Game Show on the evening of the 15th, and first completed the next major update of “Monster Hunter Rise of Dawn”.

In addition to the previously disclosed spiny tea dragons, this time, the rare species of the bubble fox dragon, “Yanhulong” and “Puppet Overcome Xialong”, were published. Individuals with symbiotic insects are naturally stronger.

update12_img01

Flame Fox Dragon and Spinosaurus will be available in MR 10, and Puppet Overcome Xia Dragon will be available in MR 110, which will also bring new equipment.

In addition to the new monsters, 6 stars will be added to the puppet task, and the upper limit of the puppet exploration task will be raised to level 120, which will bring new materials and new enhancement items.

In addition, this update opens up the customization of weapon appearance. Just like equipment, players can finally customize the appearance of weapons.

update12_img02

Along with the launch of custom skins, there will also be paid weapon skins, and of course other paid DLC, such as skins, actions, poses, hairstyles, textures, and more.

The second major update for Monster Hunter Rise of Dawn will go live on September 29, with the next major update expected at the end of November. At the same time, “Monster Hunter Rise Dawn” is also being discounted on dual platforms (NS, PC) for the first time.

roadmap-hk

See also  "Monster Hunter Rise Dawn" release MV release, "General of the Storm" Matsudaira sings hot | 4Gamers

You may also like

A real medium acts as an adviser to...

TikTok Now, a new feature (and a new...

German original white cherry quality assurance! Cherry MX...

TikTok Now, the new feature that tries to...

We need mandatory cybersecurity courses for those in...

A real medium acts as an adviser to...

From Obama to the Mite. All political accounts...

The Sims 4 will be free-to-play starting next...

Royal Phishing, ruthless cybercriminals ready to exploit the...

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion Coming...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy