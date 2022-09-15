CAPCOM held an online presentation at the Tokyo Game Show on the evening of the 15th, and first completed the next major update of “Monster Hunter Rise of Dawn”.

In addition to the previously disclosed spiny tea dragons, this time, the rare species of the bubble fox dragon, “Yanhulong” and “Puppet Overcome Xialong”, were published. Individuals with symbiotic insects are naturally stronger.

Flame Fox Dragon and Spinosaurus will be available in MR 10, and Puppet Overcome Xia Dragon will be available in MR 110, which will also bring new equipment.

In addition to the new monsters, 6 stars will be added to the puppet task, and the upper limit of the puppet exploration task will be raised to level 120, which will bring new materials and new enhancement items.

In addition, this update opens up the customization of weapon appearance. Just like equipment, players can finally customize the appearance of weapons.

Along with the launch of custom skins, there will also be paid weapon skins, and of course other paid DLC, such as skins, actions, poses, hairstyles, textures, and more.

The second major update for Monster Hunter Rise of Dawn will go live on September 29, with the next major update expected at the end of November. At the same time, “Monster Hunter Rise Dawn” is also being discounted on dual platforms (NS, PC) for the first time.